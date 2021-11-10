Share
Commentary

Radical Biden Nominee Says Quiet Part Out Loud: We Want to Bankrupt Oil, Gas, and Coal Industries

 By Jack Gist  November 10, 2021 at 8:39am
If you have any doubt that the radical left is alive and well in the Biden administration, this should wipe it out once and for all.

Saule Omarova, the administration’s dubious pick for comptroller of the currency, is a radical by pretty much anyone’s definition. Up for a job that would put her in charge of regulating the country’s largest banks, she published a paper earlier this year with a proposal to “end banking as we know it,” as the New York Post reported.

And, as a video now circulating online shows, she’s on record desiring the destruction of the nation’s fossil fuel industries.

Scared yet?

Whatever you think about climate change, it’s clear that political forces on the left are leveraging the idea in their bid for globalization. The COVID-19 pandemic is real, and the left politicized it in a sweeping power grab. They have no shame.

Speaking in March at a “Social Wealth Seminar” sponsored by the Jain Family Institute, according to The Daily Wire, Omarova made her feelings about the fossil fuel industries clear.

“We want them to go bankrupt if we want to tackle climate change,” Omarova said.

Born and raised in the former Soviet Union, Omarova graduated from Moscow State University in 1989, as noted in an October column by Forbes magazine editor in chief Steve Forbes.

“Amazingly, she still has nice things to say about the defunct U.S.S.R., where Western-style liberties were non-existent and countless millions died from man-made famines, arbitrary executions and, of course, in the notorious Gulag Archipelago,” Forbes wrote

Forbes also noted that Omarova,  “advocates that consumer banking be taken over by the Federal Reserve and wants the government to direct where loans are made.”

Is Biden trying to ruin America?

In fact, her appearance at the Jain Family Institute seminar was to advocate the idea of a “National Investment Authority” — a top-down control of the economy that would basically implement the communist ideal of the state having the ultimate power over what, in a capitalist system, are free-market decisions.

For the record, as the Washington Examiner noted, Omarova denies having communist or Marxist sympathies (she told the Financial Times she’s an easy target for critics because she’s “an immigrant, a woman, minority”). But the names that are used aren’t nearly as important as the ideas.

And when it comes to the kind of government Omarova’s ideas conjure up, you get the picture: It’s leftist. It’s radical. And it’s a horror show.

If you have any doubt Biden is on board with Omarova’s thinking about fossil fuels,  the White House has confirmed the administration is now studying the impact of shutting down the Embridge Line 5 pipeline. The pipeline brings 540,000 barrels of oil a day — about 23 million gallons — into the United States through Michigan’s Straits of Mackinac, according to Breitbart.

If you haven’t noticed, gas prices are already sky-high. After his opening-day decision to shut down the Keystone XL pipeline, why on earth would Biden consider shutting down another pipeline under the current conditions? To make fuel prices go even higher?

Is he trying to destroy what the radical left sees as deplorable middle America?

Put the coal, gas, and oil, industries out of business, nationalize the banks, and what comes next? Hand over the rest of our hard-won American freedoms to would-be globalist overlords?

Related:
Biden's America: Inflation Skyrockets to Highest Level in 30 Years with 6.2% Surge in Consumer Prices

I don’t think so.

Omarova’s nomination is a brazen show of the radical left’s plans for America. Biden is with them.

They must be stopped.

Jack Gist
Contributor, Commentary
Jack Gist is an award-winning writer who has published essays, poetry and fiction in Catholic World Report, First Things, The Imaginative Conservative, New Oxford Review and others.
