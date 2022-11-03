Radical CA Lawmaker Who Promotes Drag Shows 'Aware' of Alleged Pelosi Attacker from Nudist Activism

The guy facing charges in the home invasion beating of Paul Pelosi doesn’t exactly sound like a “Mega MAGA” conservative Republican.

As much as the mainstream media and the Democratic Party would like to paint David DePape as some kind of conservative activist, the facts don’t bear it out.

One California state lawmaker has acknowledged knowing DePape from San Francisco’s vibrant “public nudity” movement.

“I’ve been aware of him for a long time,” California state Sen. Scott Weiner said in a Sunday interview with San Francisco’s KRON-TV.







“He was associated with the public nudity folks in the Castro,” Weiner said, referring to the city’s Castro District, an area famous, or infamous, as a gay enclave.

In an interview with San Francisco’s KGO-TV published Wednesday, Weiner claimed DePape had shifted under “right-wing” influence.

“But he clearly, in recent years, got completely brainwashed by right-wing conspiracy theories, about anti-Semitic conspiracy theories, QAnon kind of stuff,” he said. “And that is absolutely what led him to target Speaker Pelosi.”

Weiner’s conclusions about DePape’s politics can be taken with a grain of salt.

The San Francisco Democrat is willing to advocate for deviant behavior that even some other members of his party might find objectionable.

Weiner spearheaded legislation that decreased penalties for sex offenders who sodomize children, for example. Weiner has also advocated for sick “Drag Queen Story Hour” events with children.

A 2013 San Francisco Chronicle profile of DePape’s domestic housemate (herself a prominent nudist) described DePape as the “father figure” in the home the woman shared with her three children and the man she married.

Oh, and by the way, the guy is a Canadian illegal immigrant.

Sounds exactly like a conservative Republican, right?

But the fact that Weiner was “aware” of DePape and his views is one more piece of information about the attacker for the American public.

It’s pretty clear that the picture the mainstream media and the Democratic Party want to paint of DePape being somehow a tool of conservatives is wildly skewed.

An online blog published under DePape’s name expressed a belief in a variety of fringe internet conspiracy theories, some of which emanate from both the extreme right and the left.

Much of the information made public about DePape paints more of a picture of a psychotic drug user than a political fanatic.

The man’s neighbors describe him as a habitual drug user who lived in a flop house decked out with progressive iconography. DePape displayed antisocial behavior to those who happened to pass his house, according to his neighbors.

In truth, DePape is much more like one of the hundreds of psychotic homeless people I’ve interviewed in recent years than the fanatical climate ideologues who I’ve been writing about in recent weeks. — Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) October 29, 2022

DePape is facing federal charges for the attack on Paul Pelosi, with prosecutors alleging he beat Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s husband with a hammer after breaking into the Pelosis’ home early on Friday morning.

