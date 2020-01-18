Radical Feminists Claim Responsibility for Torching Pro-Life Journalist's Car, Vandalizing Churches

The German radical feminist group “Feminist Autonomous Cell” claims it began a string of crimes in late December by vandalizing an evangelical church and setting fire to a minibus outside of the church in the German city of Tübingen.

According to Breitbart, about a week later on New Years Eve, FAC claimed responsibility for torching pro-life journalist Gunnar Schupelius’ SUV.

In a post on indymedia, the group confessed to their crimes and exposed where Schupelius lives, putting him and his family at further risk of violence against them.

“We torched his SUV today,” FAC wrote, adding that “Schupelius lives there with his children on the ground floor.”

This isn’t the first time he has been attacked by leftist extremist groups. Schupelius is a columnist for the Berlin newspaper BZ and is known for being outspoken about his pro-life views.

In an interview with the Neue Zürcher Zeitung, Schupelius said that the attacks from the left started shortly after he began his career as a columnist in 2005.

NZZ asked him about leftists‘ claims to represent values of tolerance and the right to express opinions.

“It is really a paradoxical situation,” Schupelius responded, according to a translation of the interview. “These are people who claim to be fighting for the right thing. This includes tolerance towards dissenters, but they don’t believe in that.”

In their translated letter, FAC wrote “You will describe our attack as an attack on freedom of the press, but it is the Gunner Schupeliuses of this world who attack women.” They went on to threaten more attacks, saying “as long as women are not allowed to control their bodies themselves, we will pursue agitators of this terror and take revenge on their propaganda of social cannibalism.”

According to Breitbart, FAC threw paint on Saint Elisabeth’s church in Berlin because the church hosted the annual March for Life.

The radicals said in their letter that the vandalism was justified because the March for Life gives a platform to “fundamentalist, anti-trans, homophobic, anti-semetic, misogynist, patriarchal, and right-wing conservative” speakers.

These are not the first violent incidents to occur out of hatred for the pro-life movement.

LifeNews reported that there were nearly 100 attacks against people and places that are pro-life from different leftist groups across the globe. The incidents included death threats, bomb threats and pro-life banners and billboards being vandalized or set on fire.

Catherine Robinson, spokesperson for Right to Life UK, told Christian Today, “The peaceful pro-life movement continues to grow across the world. Unfortunately, as the pro-life movement continues to make progress so does hostility against pro-life campaigners.

“However, we won’t be intimidated into silence but will continue to advance in numbers supporting both women and unborn babies. It is heart-breaking that a mother’s womb, which should be one of the safest places for any person, is one of the most dangerous places to be.”

