Radical Judges Must Be Impeached Before a Constitutional Crisis Creates Unprecedented Civil Chaos

The time has come for Congress and state governments to step up and begin impeaching radical, incompetent judges before the public loses faith in the judicial system completely.

A report published this week by Just The News rightfully highlighted the saga of James E. Boasberg, the chief judge of the U.S. District Court for D.C., and how he has triggered a national debate about judicial restraint.

Boasberg made a ruling in March temporarily blocking the Trump administration from using the Alien Enemies Act to deport dangerous members of the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua.

Despite the group being designated as a foreign terrorist organization, Boasberg chose to put his politics above the law and legislated from the bench.

He’s also been accused of authorizing warrants for a covert FBI operation that allegedly spied on Republican members of Congress, codenamed “Arctic Frost.”

President Donald Trump has called for his impeachment on social media, branding him a “Radical Left Lunatic.” No official action has been taken, however, despite articles of impeachment being introduced by Rep. Brandon Gill, a Republican from Texas.

This isn’t the first time the public has noticed negligence from America’s black-robed arbiters.

Another questionable ruling was handed down last week by a three-judge panel striking down Texas’ newly drawn congressional map. In his dissent, Judge Jerry Smith called the ruling the “most blatant exercise of judicial activism that I have ever witnessed,” according to CBS News. And he’s been on the bench for almost 40 years.

Rep. Andy Ogles, a Republican from Tennessee, introduced articles of impeachment in February against U.S. District Judge John Bates for attempting to force the CDC, DHS, and FDA “to restore radical LGBTQ propaganda on taxpayer-funded websites.”

There have also had multiple rulings from various judges limiting the White House’s ability to govern at almost all levels. Judges have blocked the deployment of National Guard troops to certain cities, stymied the Department of Government Efficiency, prevented the downsizing of the federal workforce, and more.

The Washington Times reported earlier this year that Trump has faced the most nationwide injunctions of any president in recent history by far.

It’s gotten so bad that the Supreme Court had to issue a ruling this past June curbing judges’ ability to issue universal injunctions, yet lower courts have already ignored the Supreme Court and done so anyway.

If Trump even dares to breathe, there’s a judge waiting in the wings to declare it illegal. Why didn’t former Presidents George W. Bush or Barack Obama receive this treatment?

Because it isn’t a left or right issue. It’s an establishment issue.

The judicial system, especially at the federal level, has repeatedly told the public they are referees. They’re non-political figures cloaked in black to symbolize impartiality and blind justice, yet we know that isn’t the case.

Judges are groomed years in advance for these seats. They clerk for high-powered figures, attend top law schools, work as government attorneys, and mix with the very politicians whose confirmation votes they someday hope to win.

Trump drew their fire when he took a wrecking ball to the status quo and began rebuilding it.

The problem is, the very judges who are overseeing challenges to the president’s policies are a part of that status quo.

Many of them seem to have an apparent disgust for Trump’s brash and honest approach, whereas they are forced to walk on eggshells, presenting a near-perfect persona to the public.

They’ve also spent years climbing the legal community ladder, only to have Trump come along and change all the rules. What was their response to this shakeup? Obstruct him as much as possible.

These same shortcomings are also being exposed at the local level.

Recently, a Chicago man named Lawrence Reed set a woman on fire after having been arrested 72 times.

Despite facing a felony aggravated battery charge for allegedly “slapping a social worker so hard that she was knocked out” while inside the psychiatric ward of the MacNeal Hospital in August, Cook County Judge Teresa Molina-Gonzalez reportedly freed him anyway. And because of that, a woman is now fighting for her life.

There is also the shocking case of 23-year-old Iryna Zarutska, who had her throat slit back in August by Decarlos Brown Jr., a violent criminal with 14 prior arrests. Magistrate Teresa Stokes, who released him without bail, doesn’t even have a law degree.

Are you seeing the problem we have here?

Rep. Randy Fine, a Republican from Florida, introduced the “Judicial Accountability for Irresponsible Leniency Act” in September as a response to public outcry over “soft-on-crime” judges.

The legislation would authorize “civil actions against judges and other government entities that release repeat offenders without bail who commit follow-up crimes.”

Will it pass? It’s unlikely, especially if Democrats flip the House in next year’s midterm elections.

That is why the push to begin impeaching judges who do not value the public trust, and who’ve disgraced their positions by not honoring their oaths, is vital to every level of American society. They’re putting the citizenry at risk and it cannot be tolerated.

If they’re kept in power and no one holds them accountable, they will continue making decisions that could end up destroying countless lives, all with the stroke of a pen.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.