'Radical Left' Magazine's Trump Assassination Christmas Card Is Too Much Even for Anti-Trump Critics

Hustler Magazine is receiving bi-partisan criticism for depicting President Donald Trump being assassinated on its annual Christmas card.

The front of the card shows a cartoon man holding a gun, saying: “I just shot Donald Trump on Fifth Avenue. And no one arrested me.”

The inside of the card shows a body that looks like Trump laying in a pool of blood; the body is surrounded by smiling citizens, including the gunman depicted on the front.

All of them are saying “Merry Christmas!”

“From all of us at Hustler,” the card reads in the bottom corner.

Several lawmakers received the card, including Rep. Mike Johnson, a Republican member of the U.S. House of Representatives from Louisiana.

On Thursday, the congressman shared photos of the card on Twitter and expressed his indignation.

“Here’s all you need to know about the radical Left. A young staffer of mine opened this in a stack of holiday mail today. Just imagine if a conservative had distributed such a disgusting and hateful piece about a Democrat,” Johnson tweeted.

“I hope this will be investigated by the @secretservice,” he added.

But criticism of the card was hardly limited to the right.

Mark Zaid, the anti-Trump attorney who represented the whistleblower in the investigation into the president’s communication with Ukraine’s leader, also voiced his contempt for the card.

“This is unacceptable, and clearly I’m no fan of this President. But this absolutely crosses the line and there should be a public apology. Something like this is not a joking matter,” Zaid tweeted.

The New York Post reported that Hustler Magazine confirmed with Fox News that the card was real but declined to comment on it.

Hustler Magazine founder Larry Flynt has been notoriously anti-Trump.

In 2017, Hustler Magazine and Flynt got a full-page ad in The Washington Post that offered “$10 million” reward to anyone who could provide ““information leading to the impeachment and removal of office” of the president, according to the New York Post.

In 2016, Hustler Magazine and Flynt offered $1,000,000 for “verifiable video footage or audio recordings for use prior to the November 8 election clearly showing Donald Trump engaging in illegal activity or acting in a sexually demeaning or derogatory manner.”

Hustler Magazine is a pornographic magazine that was first issued in 1974. It is officially published by LFP, Inc, which initially stood for “Larry Flynt Publications.”

The company also produces pornographic films, according to the Houston Press.

