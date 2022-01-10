The highly contested 2020 election makes the 2022 midterms much weightier.

With swing states like Georgia, Arizona and Pennsylvania fighting for a party stronghold, both Democrats and Republicans are taking an “all hands on deck” approach.

American politics, especially during an election year, are a battlefield, and Michelle Obama has made it clear she wants to train up an army.

The former first lady has utilized the power and influence gained through her husband’s presidency to blaze a trail of political activism for the leftist agenda.

Michelle founded a voting organization in 2018, When We All Vote — a nonpartisan, nonprofit — whose mission is “to change the culture around voting and to increase participation in each and every election by helping to close the race and age gap.”

The organization recently addressed Americans in a letter titled “Fight for Our Vote,” encouraging them to “vote like the future of our democracy depends on it.”

In the letter, Obama laid out a plan of action to “recruit and train at least 100,000 volunteers” and “register more than a million new voters.”

With influential Democratic leaders like the Obama’s, we can expect the efforts are partisan, and a bit of research supports that assumption.

The nonprofit is supported by Vote Lab and has 3 “highlights” of completed projects listed on their website’s homepage: Vote by Mail Mobilization, Get out to Vote and P2P Voter Registration Experiment.

Vote by Mail Mobilization intended to make voting more convenient. Convenient voting may sound good in theory, but in practice it makes the sacred process more corruptible as mail in ballots are often the chosen method and there is less accountability for ballots once they leave the voter’s possession.

Get Out to Vote was a celebrity endorsed mail program for Virginia’s 2019 election that sent one piece of “social pressure mail” one week before the election. Many would agree the leftist Hollywood elites are not known for their good character and productive ideas.

The P2P Voter Registration Experiment used tailored voter messaging to sway elections, with one of the messages centered on Black Lives Matter.

Celebrity social pressure and convenience voting are both pushed by Democrats, so the project is not likely to do much for Republicans.

Other When We Vote action items include, turning schools into “hub[s] of civic engagement and voter participation,” citizen lobbying and becoming a community organizer “voting squad captain.”

While conservative grassroots efforts are ramping up across the country — just like Vice President Kamala Harris made clear about the 2020 rioters — the left is not going to stop.

Neither can the right.

