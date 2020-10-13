Radical Leftists Release Guide To 'Stop the Coup' and 'Disrupt' America if Election Is Close

Radical left activists have released an online “resistance” guide which outlines how they can coordinate to disrupt the country should President Donald Trump be re-elected to a second term next month, or if the results of the election are close.

Through uprisings, massive and nationwide civil unrest, job walkouts and more, the group ShutDownDC has authored a document as a roadmap for post-election interference.

The manifesto, if you will, has been meticulously crafted and has received significant editorial oversight — meaning this is no manifesto written by fringe and uneducated radicals.

The document has been well-written, and is an apparent product of a group called The Disruption Project, which vows it is dedicated to “supporting uprisings, resistance and mass direct action.”

The document calls for the possibility of violence in the wake of the election results, and adds: “In the end, the actual electorate might be split, half truly believing that Trump was elected legally, and half knowing that he was not.”

“In order to really win we will need to force some pillars of power (business, military, media, or other major institutions) to decide to side with the people, or at least get out of the way. If everyday life goes on, a despot will not leave power, and so there will be no incentive for real systems change. You want to think about what it might take to stop business-as-usual.”

The manifesto states that activities of disruption will begin if Trump is declared victorious over Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

“Trump may try to declare himself the victor before the votes are counted, or Fox News might call the race. Those who can should be prepared to take action against those who are feeding into the stolen election narrative, including social media companies that are letting falsehoods or incitements to violence spread,” the document states.

It’s essentially a “how to” on throwing all America’s systems into chaos, and preventing the country from moving on past the election.

Oddly, the manifesto calls for these actions whether Trump is re-elected or not.

It appears to be more of a leftist call to action to overthrow a perception of institutionalized oppression for minority Americans.

“We want to be clear here, though: we are not a group of Biden supporters. This is not about ensuring that the Democrats win, but actually preparing for the possibility that white supremacist violence will continue,” the document states.

“Resistance in this context must be more than symbolic action. That context demands more than marches facilitated by local authorities.”

“Where we can, we need to be in the streets, on the highways, or at the sites of power and power holders. In our jobs and lives we must refuse to allow those taking control the legitimacy of the power they seek through strikes, slowdowns, and boycotts, and public refusal to accept an illegitimate ruling party.”

One particularly disturbing piece of the leftist manifesto is its commitment to supporting large scale “uprisings.”

The document puts an emphasis on stockpiles of food, access to medics and a logistical system for applying these resources wherever the group feels they might be needed.

These are the same kinds of organizational tactics we’ve seen during protests and riots in the country’s cities since May.

“Sustained action is hard. Not only physically, but also emotionally and mentally grueling. Interpersonal and inter-community conflict in times of crisis is real and is also used by federal agents to tear apart organizing communities,” the manifesto states.

“Organized groups of people who can proactively offer trauma and emotional support to the movement can help break the cycle of fatigue, avoidance, and eventual burnout. Building teams dedicated to proactive conflict engagement can help break the cycle of our people tearing each other apart and leaving the work.”

The document is essentially a framework for the radical left to launch a covert civil war with recruits, but it avoids directly saying so, with coded language such as this:

“Be Aware of Security, But Don’t Overdo It: Some groups will want to keep their plans discreet, and others may be open. The main advantage of openness is increasing your ability to recruit, so make sure that those open groups get a chance to recruit new people every meeting.”

The 38-page Google document avoids using language about taking violent action, firearms or other weapons — or what its proposed actions could look like.

But it hints at using tactics to disrupt transportation and the continuity of commerce while organizing and following adequate leadership.

It also asks its readers to prepare for a prolonged conflict while recruiting new members, and warns numerous times that plans of action should be discussed in private, while refraining from using electronic means of communication.

If plans for a leftist insurgency or revolution in America’s cities are being planned, this document essentially offers resisters of the election results a map on how to foment the chaos.

The country is currently in a state of division it has arguably not seen since the Civil War.

While most Americans are going about their lives by going to work, enjoying time with family and preparing to take an American approach to choosing the country’s path forward by voting, it’s clear that a large group of people intends to take a different approach.

The left’s 2020 protests, riots and other actions of civil discourse have clearly created an organized movement that doesn’t appear to be going anywhere.

The document is either a roadmap for a revolution and civil conflict, or it’s another veiled threat at violence if Democrats are not put into power following the Nov. 3 election.

In any event, it’s a signal that Democrats and their activists are not convinced that they will win in three weeks, which is promising.

Most Americans want nothing to do with the left’s violence, but the document makes clear one thing: we might have seen only the tip of the iceberg with regard to the left’s war on the country.

If indeed the country is facing organized massive protests, riots or other actions against civility, it would be wise to know what they are up to.

The document is linked further up, but for quick access, you can read it by clicking here.

