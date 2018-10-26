Alert: Radio Station Airing Rush, Levin, Shapiro Goes Off Air After Suspicious Package Arrives

A Washington D.C. radio station was forced to evacuate their building after they received a suspicious package.

WMAL DC cleared their building, located in Northwest D.C. on Thursday afternoon when a strange package arrived and was reported to police, according to Fox 10.

The station tweeted the news and informed their followers that they were safe, but that Police and Fire Department were on the scene.

“Suspicious package received at WMAL. Building evacuated. Police and fire are on scene. We’ll be back with you live as soon as we can, but for now enjoy our ‘Best of’ programming on WMAL.”

Suspicious package received at WMAL. Building evacuated. Police and fire are on scene. We’ll be back with you live as soon as we can, but for now enjoy our “Best of” programming on WMAL. — WMAL DC (@WMALDC) October 25, 2018

TRENDING: Democratic Senator: We Should Be Trying To ‘Help’ the Migrant Caravan

WMAL host, Larry O’Connor, tweeted that he had seen the package, giving details:

“Though it does not look like the other packages we have seen the past day or two, there were some similarities,” the radio host said.

“DC police examined it and immediately ordered full evacuation.”

O’Connor also said that while he wasn’t going to describe the package, due to the ongoing investigation, he felt it “could be a bad copy cat, or could be something more.”

Do you think that radio stations airing conservative content should be concerned? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

I saw the package mailed to @WMALDC. Though it does not look like the other packages we have seen the past day or two, there were some similarities. DC police examined it and immediately ordered full evacuation. — Larry O'Connor (@LarryOConnor) October 25, 2018

I'm not going to describe the package in question because there is an ongoing investigation. We were informed moments after police studied it to immediately evacuate. Could be a bad copy cat or could be something more. We will return to the air as soon as we can. @WMALDC — Larry O'Connor (@LarryOConnor) October 25, 2018

The station, which has both FM and AM frequencies, has a lineup of shows that includes conservative pundits such as Rush Limbaugh, Mark Levin, and Ben Shapiro.

While there has yet to be any information released by police as to whether the package has any connection to the devices sent to CNN’s headquarters, and to the homes of various Democratic politicians, the timing of the delivery has raised suspicion.

Fox 10 reported that Police cleared the scene after just a few hours, and announced that no hazardous materials were found.

RELATED: Shapiro Takes on Maher Over Lack of ‘Civility’ in US, ‘This Stuff Pre-Existed Donald Trump

“UPDATE: Police give the all-clear and employees are allowed back in the building,” the station announced via Twitter. “Pictures of the package coming soon,” they promised.

UPDATE: Police give the all-clear and employees are allowed back in the building. Pictures of the package coming soon. https://t.co/c0z2LWctpQ — WMAL DC (@WMALDC) October 25, 2018

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.