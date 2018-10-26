SECTIONS
Alert: Radio Station Airing Rush, Levin, Shapiro Goes Off Air After Suspicious Package Arrives

police car lightsNovikov Aleksey / Shutterstock(Novikov Aleksey / Shutterstock)

By Savannah Pointer
at 5:02pm
A Washington D.C. radio station was forced to evacuate their building after they received a suspicious package.

WMAL DC cleared their building, located in Northwest D.C. on Thursday afternoon when a strange package arrived and was reported to police, according to Fox 10.

The station tweeted the news and informed their followers that they were safe, but that Police and Fire Department were on the scene.

“Suspicious package received at WMAL. Building evacuated. Police and fire are on scene. We’ll be back with you live as soon as we can, but for now enjoy our ‘Best of’ programming on WMAL.”

WMAL host, Larry O’Connor, tweeted that he had seen the package, giving details:

“Though it does not look like the other packages we have seen the past day or two, there were some similarities,” the radio host said.

“DC police examined it and immediately ordered full evacuation.”

O’Connor also said that while he wasn’t going to describe the package, due to the ongoing investigation, he felt it “could be a bad copy cat, or could be something more.”

The station, which has both FM and AM frequencies, has a lineup of shows that includes conservative pundits such as Rush Limbaugh, Mark Levin, and Ben Shapiro.

While there has yet to be any information released by police as to whether the package has any connection to the devices sent to CNN’s headquarters, and to the homes of various Democratic politicians, the timing of the delivery has raised suspicion.

Fox 10 reported that Police cleared the scene after just a few hours, and announced that no hazardous materials were found.

“UPDATE: Police give the all-clear and employees are allowed back in the building,” the station announced via Twitter. “Pictures of the package coming soon,” they promised.

