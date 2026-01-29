Raging Leftist Keith Olbermann Shows His True Colors, Smears Melania Trump Over Her Accent

Leftists love immigrants — as long as those immigrants don’t love President Donald Trump.

Keith Olbermann, one of the most vacuous voices on the modern left, proved that in a social media post Wednesday in which he mocked first lady Melania Trump’s accent to score some cheap points with his equally vacuous followers.

Even by the woeful standards of modern politics, it was pathetic.

Olbermann published a clip of an interview Melania Trump gave to Fox News promoting a documentary about the first lady’s life.

30 years in this country and still virtually – and, here, hilariously – unintelligible https://t.co/yUIDCnUl13 — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) January 28, 2026

“30 years in this country and still virtually – and, here, hilariously – unintelligible,” Olbermann wrote.

About the only accurate part of that sentence was the “30 years.”

There’s no doubt that the multilingual Melania Trump still carries a thick accent. A lot of American men would probably find that throaty voice alluring — especially coming from a looker like the former fashion model. But then, there are lot of American men who are a good deal manlier than Keith Olbermann.

But what the first lady had to say was far from hilarious, and just as far from unintelligible. The fact is that Olbermann simply didn’t like it — because of who her husband is.

Melania was voicing an opinion — an opinion to which she has every right — that Donald Trump has been a unifying force in the world and would be an even more unifying force without reflexive, politically driven opposition that ignores the merits of his case.

That might sound like circular reasoning, but it’s not. There is no doubt that some opposition to Trump is based on principled beliefs, but the left end of the American political spectrum is dominated by voices who oppose Trump as Trump — not for anything they, or the president, actually believe.

After more than a decade in the eye of the anti-Trump storm, it’s a rock-solid bet that Melania knows it.

(Par for the course is New York Democratic Sen. Chuck Schumer, the fervently anti-gun Senate minority leader who actually took the Senate floor on Wednesday to champion the Second Amendment — simply because Donald Trump had made a statement that could be taken as criticism of the right to bear arms.)

In any case, if Olbermann wanted to take on Trump, he certainly has the platform — and the ego — to do it.

Launching snide jibes at the president’s wife is the kind of schoolboy bravado those who’ve even vaguely followed Olbermann’s career over the years have come to expect.

Regrettably, Olbermann’s asinine assessment drew far too many approving responses. (Seriously, what kind of person would actually “follow” Keith Olbermann on social media?) But there were, fortunately, a few calling him out.

30 years or so in broadcasting and still virtually -and, here, hilariously -unintelligible… I’m of course talking about you — theoriginalsundevil4life (@TOSD4L) January 29, 2026

Keeping it classy, as always! NOT! — J. McG (@JEM_I_am) January 29, 2026

All YOUR years in this country and hilariously unintelligent! — Bob Miscia ️️️ (@mishman057) January 29, 2026

Melania is far from the only one in Trump’s orbit whose reputation Olbermann has smeared.

Keith Olbermann calls on Biden to deport Elon Musk. The Elon Derangement Syndrome is off the charts pic.twitter.com/IBZCFu36ux — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) October 8, 2024

What makes Olbermann’s attack worse, of course, is the current controversy over Donald Trump’s illegal immigration crackdown that has liberals falling all over themselves to claim that the hordes who crossed the southern border during Joe Biden’s benighted presidency now have every right to remain in the country illegally.

Logic and consistency would dictate that a foreign accent would be dulcet tones to leftist ears these days.

But logic and consistency mean nothing when it comes to the hatred of Trump that’s on a constant simmer for American leftists (like the kind of people who “follow” Keith Olbermann).

Melania has been married to Trump for more than 20 years, has borne him a son, and behaved with impeccable class in the role of a political wife. Those are the reasons leftists like Olbermann attack her, and every honest American knows it.

But attacking her for her accent? Purely pathetic.

