Raid of Mexican Prison Sparks Widespread Violence and Chaos in Large Border City

Mexican police vehicles are seen on the banks of the Rio Grande near Ciudad Juarez, in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico, as Central American migrants wait on the U.S. side, allegedly to request political asylum once detained by the United States Border Patrol, on Nov. 16, 2018.Herika Martinez / AFP via Getty ImagesMexican police vehicles are seen on the banks of the Rio Grande near Ciudad Juarez, in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico, as Central American migrants wait on the U.S. side, allegedly to request political asylum once detained by the United States Border Patrol, on Nov. 16, 2018. (Herika Martinez / AFP via Getty Images)

By AP Reports
Published November 7, 2019 at 11:21am
As 850 Mexican local, state and federal security personnel prepared to raid a massive state prison near the U.S. border, criminals inside orchestrated a wave of chaos outside the prison walls in Ciudad Juarez.

Ten people were murdered in various incidents around the city Tuesday night and early Wednesday as criminals tried to create a diversion or pressure authorities to stop the raid, authorities said.

“At least eight of these murders were tied to the diversion issue,” Chihuahua state prosecutor Jorge Nava said.

Four men who were arrested in the violence said they were paid in methamphetamine to wreak havoc, Nava said at a news conference Wednesday.

They burned 10 buses, including one transporting assembly plant workers, and five private vehicles.

Some of the workers suffered burns trying to escape the bus.

Nava called it a “Machiavellian plan to be able to get authorities to stop the operation.”

Juarez Mayor Armando Cabada Alvídrez said prisoners likely became aware that a raid was coming because two planeloads of federal police had arrived in Juarez.

The state prison in Juarez is overcrowded, holding more than 3,000 prisoners.

It suffers from too few guards, poor hygiene and widespread criminal activity, according to this year’s report from Mexico’s National Human Rights Commission.

On Thursday, Mexican security forces continued working inside the prison, but had not yet reported what they found.

Authorities did not provide details on the murders.

But the violence set off in reaction to the government operation was reminiscent of Oct. 17 shootouts in Culiacan that resulted in the release of a son of jailed drug lord Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán.

In that case, soldiers had Ovidio Guzmán López on his knees outside the home, but his brother refused to call off attacks around the city that left 13 dead. Security forces eventually let Guzmán go to avoid more bloodshed.

RELATED: American Travelers Wary of Increasing Violence Across Arizona-Mexico Border

Experts had feared backing down in that situation would become a precedent and spur other groups to use similar tactics.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has been adamant in refusing to be drawn into a war against Mexico’s organized crime groups. The number of high-profile shootouts and killings, however, is mounting.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

