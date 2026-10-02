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President Donald Trump walks to the presidential limousine nicknamed "The Beast" in a September file photo from the Dallas-Fort Worth Airport.
President Donald Trump walks to the presidential limousine nicknamed "The Beast" in a September file photo from the Dallas-Fort Worth Airport. Trump used the vehicle to travel from Texas to a campaign rally in Oklahama on Thursday after weather prevented him from making the trip by air. (Andrew Harnik / Getty Images)

Rain or Shine: Trump Rushes to Oklahoma Rally by Highway After Severe Weather Grounds Him

 By C. Douglas Golden  October 2, 2026 at 5:08am
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President Donald Trump was without air transport on Thursday evening, but managed to make it to a rally in Oklahoma — with a bit of help from the presidential limousine known as “The Beast.”

According to The Oklahoma Frontier, Trump arrived at the pre-midterm rally in Durant from 80 miles away about two hours late.

Trump had previously spoken in Denton, Texas, but bad weather prevented him from making the trip by air to southeast Oklahoma.

There were plenty of supporters lined up on a rainy Oklahoma afternoon to see the president, who was making his first trip to the state in six years, KHBS-TV reported.

Trump made sure that the crowd at the Choctaw Event Center knew that he was on his way.

“To the Great People of Oklahoma, stay tuned — I’ll be there soon!” he posted on Truth Social.

“There was a major weather delay, and the planes and helicopters were not able to land, so we’re driving up from Texas.”

Trump added his people “wanted me to postpone the event, and I said, ‘NO WAY, I’M GOING TO OKLAHOMA!’

“´The Beast’ is going faster than it has ever gone before. It won’t be long. I love you all! See you in a little while. President DONALD J. TRUMP,” he added.

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“The Beast” is the name given to the president’s high-tech, heavily armored Cadillac limousine.

According to The Oklahoman, Trump was there to support Republican House candidates as well as U.S. Rep. Kevin Hern, who is running for Oklahoma’s open Senate seat. Trump warned that “socialist” candidates like Hern’s Democratic opponent, N’Kiyla Jasmine Thomas, would lead to disaster.

“If Democrats win, we’ll have an economic depression,” Trump told a capacity crowd. “But if the Republicans win, you will each have $5,000 in your pocket and economic success for our country like we’ve never seen before.”

It wasn’t all business, either, as Trump obliged the crowd by doing his signature dance.

Oklahoma’s Senate seat is not expected to be especially close, with the Trump-backed Hern expected to replace Markwayne Mullin, who resigned to become secretary of Homeland Security in March. Hern led Thomas by 24 points in the only poll pitting the two against each other, which was taken in early August.

Republican gubernatorial nominee Mike Mazzei, the former state secretary of budget, is also expected to win over his Democratic opponent, Cyndi Munson.

Nevertheless, Trump said he thought it was important to show love to a state in which all 77 counties voted for him in all three races he ran for president.

“I came to pay my respect to a place I love, and a place I appreciate,” Trump told the crowd. “So that’s why I’m here — thank you.”

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C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014.
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture




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