Ramaswamy Vows to Boot US-Born Children of Illegal Immigrants: 'The Family Unit Will Be Deported'

There is a right way and a wrong way to enter this country. Recently, hundreds and thousands of illegal immigrants have been crossing the border daily — and they are doing it the wrong way.

President Joe Biden and his administration are welcoming them through the door with open arms, instead of shutting it in their faces and telling them to go home.

Sounds harsh? Not as harsh as what the American people now must do to cope with the flood of illegals that has crossed our borders. The economic and societal implications are becoming insurmountable.

Every state has been affected. The few Republican governors that have fought back, like Republican Govs. Greg Abbott of Texas and Ron DeSantis of Florida, have quickly learned how left-wing our judicial system has become. Illegal is no longer hard-n-fast, rather it is a sliding scale.

That alone is destroying the United States. There isn’t a state among us that isn’t receiving illegal immigrants by hook or by crook and dealing with the repercussions. Even New York City has had enough.

Democratic Mayor Eric Adams’ recent remarks demonstrated just how bad things have gotten in his neck of the woods. Frankly, if he’s complaining, you know it has to be bad as he was a strong sanctuary city proponent.

Enter Vivek Ramaswamy, Republican presidential candidate.

Ramaswamy’s own family immigrated to the United States, too, but legally. He knows the scope of the path in which to take because his family took it. Like many other legal immigrants, he has become enormously frustrated with the leniency the current administration has had regarding the overtaking of the border by illegal immigrants. He is tired of undocumented immigrants abusing the system and skipping the line to enter the United States, especially in the face of his personal history with it.

In a recent interview following a town hall and shared by NBC News, Ramaswamy remarked on his disapproval of how this broken system was impacting the welfare of our nation. He addressed how he and his administration would handle the crisis.

His solution included deporting illegal immigrants without apology. Very clear in his desire to keep families together, Ramaswamy declared that under his administration, “The family unit will be deported.”

When asked if this would include deporting children who had been born in the United States to illegal immigrant parents, Ramaswamy gave a one word answer: “Yes.”

Ramaswamy mentioned differing views on the rights of children born in this nation to illegal immigrant parents, claiming “There are legally contested questions under the 14th Amendment of whether the child of an illegal immigrant is indeed a child who enjoys birthright citizenship.” Certainly, how the 14th Amendment is ultimately interpreted would impact what Ramaswamy or any other president could do.

The 14th Amendment reads, “All persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the State wherein they reside.” Under the present administration’s interpretation, the 14th Amendment makes these children American citizens. However, Ramaswamy interprets the 14th Amendment to mean that one isn’t necessarily an automatic citizen of the United States if their parents broke the law in being here and they just happened to be born during that time.

There would be enormous pushback in deporting these kids. That said, how long can we allow the rewarding of our laws being broken before our nation collapses? It needs to end. In this, Ramaswamy is courageous enough to say what so many Americans are feeling. Not just Conservative Americans, mind you.

The U.S. needs to oust these illegal immigrants from our nation and send them back home — together, as a family.

Americans shouldn’t pay for illegal immigrants’ purposeful decision to break the law. I feel for the kids, but that soft heart won’t save our country. It will sink it, leaving no country for them to even come back to and to become naturalized citizens through the legal process.

Vivek Ramaswamy continues to clearly communicate who he is and what his presidency would look like. His secret to climbing in the polls is simply a “No guts, no glory approach.” Props to him!

