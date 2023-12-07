Did Ramaswamy Win the Debate with This 23-Second Rain of Fire?

GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy listed four issues succinctly in Wednesday night’s presidential primary debate in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, that likely many, if not most, Republicans agree are true.

“If you want somebody who’s going to speak truth to power, then vote for somebody that’s going to speak the truth to you,” the businessman said.

“Why am I the only person, on this stage at least, who can say that Jan. 6 now does look like it was an inside job, that the government lied to us for 20 years about Saudi Arabia’s involvement in 9/11,” he contended.

“That the great replacement theory is not some grand, right wing conspiracy theory, but a basic statement of the Democratic Party’s platform, that the 2020 election was indeed stolen by Big Tech,” he added.

Vivek Ramaswamy saying that J6 was an inside job by our government, that our government has been lying about Saudi Arabia’s involvement in 911, and the 2020 election was stolen 4th Republican Debate pic.twitter.com/Y0VuTz2QDW — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) December 7, 2023

The New York Post reported in September, “The FBI had so many paid informants at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, that it lost track of the number and had to perform a later audit to determine exactly how many ‘Confidential Human Sources’ run by different FBI field offices were present that day, a former assistant director of the bureau has told lawmakers.”

“At least one informant was communicating with his FBI handler as he entered the Capitol, according to Steven D’Antuono, formerly in charge of the bureau’s Washington field office,” the news outlet added.

In January 2022, GOP Sen. Ted Cruz questioned then-FBI Assistant Executive Director Jill Sanborn during her appearance before the Senate Judiciary Committee regarding the bureau involvement on Jan. 6.

“How many FBI agents or confidential informants actively participated in the events of Jan. 6?” Cruz asked.

“Sir, I’m sure you can appreciate that I can’t go into the specifics of sources and methods,” Sanborn answered.

“Did any FBI agents or confidential informants commit crimes of violence on Jan. 6?” Cruz also queried.

Sanborn would not say.

CRUZ: “Did any FBI agents or confidential informants actively participate in the events of January 6th?” “I can’t answer that.” pic.twitter.com/UgD9mQVLkP — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 11, 2022

The great replacement theory is the belief that the reason President Joe Biden opened the southern border is to allow in enough illegal immigrants in to change the voting demographics of U.S., particularly in states like Texas and Arizona.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said in November 2022 the Democratic Party’s goal is to get illegal immigrants living in the U.S. on a pathway to citizenship.

Chuck Schumer says Democrats want to pass an immigration bill because “we have a population that is not reproducing on its own with the same level that it used to.” Schumer then calls for amnesty for “all 11 million or however many” illegal immigrants in the U.S. pic.twitter.com/Ws3thMaEbw — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 16, 2022

And the idea that Big Tech stole the 2020 election is based on the suppression of the Hunter Biden laptop story and the nearly half a billion dollars Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg poured into key counties, which included placing poll workers in election offices.

