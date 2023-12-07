Share
Commentary

Did Ramaswamy Win the Debate with This 23-Second Rain of Fire?

 By Randy DeSoto  December 6, 2023 at 8:41pm
Share

GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy listed four issues succinctly in Wednesday night’s presidential primary debate in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, that likely many, if not most, Republicans agree are true.

“If you want somebody who’s going to speak truth to power, then vote for somebody that’s going to speak the truth to you,” the businessman said.

“Why am I the only person, on this stage at least, who can say that Jan. 6 now does look like it was an inside job, that the government lied to us for 20 years about Saudi Arabia’s involvement in 9/11,” he contended.

“That the great replacement theory is not some grand, right wing conspiracy theory, but a basic statement of the Democratic Party’s platform, that the 2020 election was indeed stolen by Big Tech,” he added.

Trending:
Jim Jordan Flabbergasted When Top DOJ Official Admits She's Clueless About Key Case: 'I Don't Know What We Say'

The New York Post reported in September, “The FBI had so many paid informants at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, that it lost track of the number and had to perform a later audit to determine exactly how many ‘Confidential Human Sources’ run by different FBI field offices were present that day, a former assistant director of the bureau has told lawmakers.”

“At least one informant was communicating with his FBI handler as he entered the Capitol, according to Steven D’Antuono, formerly in charge of the bureau’s Washington field office,” the news outlet added.

In January 2022, GOP Sen. Ted Cruz questioned then-FBI Assistant Executive Director Jill Sanborn during her appearance before the Senate Judiciary Committee regarding the bureau involvement on Jan. 6.

Did Ramaswamy win the debate?

“How many FBI agents or confidential informants actively participated in the events of Jan. 6?” Cruz asked.

“Sir, I’m sure you can appreciate that I can’t go into the specifics of sources and methods,” Sanborn answered.

“Did any FBI agents or confidential informants commit crimes of violence on Jan. 6?” Cruz also queried.

Sanborn would not say.

Related:
Megyn Kelly Comes Out Swinging in Final GOP Debate, Takes No Prisoners

The great replacement theory is the belief that the reason President Joe Biden opened the southern border is to allow in enough illegal immigrants in to change the voting demographics of U.S., particularly in states like Texas and Arizona.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said in November 2022 the Democratic Party’s goal is to get illegal immigrants living in the U.S. on a pathway to citizenship.

And the idea that Big Tech stole the 2020 election is based on the suppression of the Hunter Biden laptop story and the nearly half a billion dollars Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg poured into key counties, which included placing poll workers in election offices.

A Note from Our Founder:

 

Silicon Valley and the Big Tech tyrants have done everything they can to put The Western Journal out of business. Our faithful members have kept us going.

 

If you’ve never chosen to become a member, let me be honest: We need your help today.

 

I also want to send you an autographed copy of “Counterpunch,” which will give you a plan to fight back for our beloved country.

 

Join right now – The Western Journal stands for truth in this difficult time.

 

Please stand with us by becoming a member today.

Floyd G. Brown
Founder of The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , , ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 2,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




Did Ramaswamy Win the Debate with This 23-Second Rain of Fire?
Megyn Kelly Comes Out Swinging in Final GOP Debate, Takes No Prisoners
Riley Gaines Enrages Dem Congresswoman with Rebuttal to 'Bigotry' Allegation, Sending Hearing Into Chaos
Iranian Aircraft Intrudes on USS Eisenhower, But Photo Shows What Was Right Behind It
Watch: Man Saying He Served in FBI Concerned for Vivek Ramaswamy, Offers Chilling Advice
See more...

Conversation