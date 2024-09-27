Rancher Who's Dealt With Devastating Impact of Illegal Immigration Sends Message to Kamala Ahead of Border Visit

One must maintain enough confidence in one’s neighbors to trust that they will see through this shameless photo op.

On Friday, Vice President Kamala Harris, who helped facilitate President Joe Biden’s border invasion, will pay a visit to the border in swing-state Arizona as part of a campaign stunt designed to trick voters into believing that she opposes illegal immigration.

Tyler Klump, whose cattle ranch in the Arizona border town of Douglas has endured the ugly consequences of the Biden-Harris border invasion, sent a message to Harris that her stunt will not fool voters.

“Donald Trump built the wall and upheld our immigration laws. On day one, she stopped the wall and encouraged illegal immigration,” Klump told the New York Post.

“Either purposefully or not, she is hurting our country with illegal immigration,” the rancher added.

Klump gives the vice president too much credit.

After all, there is no doubt that she supports and has actively abetted illegal immigration.

For instance, a 2018 clip of Harris chanting “down with deportation” recently resurfaced and went viral.

In fact, the radical leftist vice president does not merely support illegal immigration. She has also expressed support for taxpayer-funded sex changes for detained migrants.

Would a Kamala Harris presidency lead to unprecedented immigration? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (764 Votes) No: 1% (6 Votes)

Remember, too, that she has repeatedly described her values as unchanged.

Unfortunately, Klump has seen the effects of Harris’s border invasion.

In August, the Arizona rancher gave the Post a tour of his “littered” property that included “piles of trash … left behind by smugglers.”

Among the trash piles, the Post described “discarded water bottles, backpacks, ‘carpet shoes’ — footwear with slip-on pieces of carpet to hide footprints in the sand — and ladders used to climb over the border wall.”

During that tour, as Klump drove the Post journalists around his property, the rancher spoke about Harris on camera.

“If your goal is to encourage illegal immigration, and immigration in any form, then she did a great job,” Klump said in a roughly two-minute video that accompanied Friday’s Post story.

“You and your politicians in Washington don’t know what’s going on down here,” the rancher later added.

Again, perhaps he gave Harris and her fellow establishment politicians too much credit. One could almost forgive ignorance, but they have allowed this border invasion on purpose.

Either way, near the end of the clip, Klump delivered the vice president a simple message.

“So, I would tell Kamala Harris, if she was here, I would say ‘Kamala, you’re not helping anything,'” the rancher said.

Of course, she knows that and does not care. She works for the establishment, not for us, and the establishment wants open borders.

Hopefully, a cheap photo op will drive that point home to whatever undecided voters remain in the 2024 presidential election.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.