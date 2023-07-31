Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky claims that the truth of Dr. Anthony Fauci’s lies is in Fauci’s own emails.

Paul, who frequently dueled with Fauci prior to the doctor’s retirement, has sent a criminal referral to Attorney General Merrick Garland accusing Fauci of lying to Congress. A criminal referral is a request to prosecute an alleged crime because Congress has no power to prosecute.

Paul cited some of his evidence in a social media post, sharing a screenshot of an email posted by RealClearPolitics White House reporter Philip Wegmann.

This directly contradicts everything he said in committee hearing to me, denying absolutely that they funded any gain of function, and it’s absolutely a lie. That’s why I sent an official criminal referral to the DOJ. https://t.co/Y191SmMiIr — Rand Paul (@RandPaul) July 29, 2023

The email “directly contradicts everything he said in committee hearing to me, denying absolutely that they funded any gain of function, and it’s absolutely a lie. That’s why I sent an official criminal referral to the DOJ,” Paul posted.

The screenshot showed an alleged email written by Fauci, which said, “The suspicion was heightened by the fact that scientists in Wuhan University are known to have been working on gain-of-function experiments to determine the molecular mechanisms associated with bat viruses adapting to human infection, and the outbreak originated in Wuhan.”

The email expressed concern over “the fact that upon viewing the sequences of several isolates of the nCoV, there were mutations in the virus that would be most unusual to have evolved naturally in the bats and that there was a suspicion that this mutation was intentionally inserted.”

In a contentious July 2021 hearing, Paul accused the former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases of lying to Congress, according to Fox News.

“Let’s read from the NIH definition of ‘gain of function,'” Paul said then. “This is your definition that you guys wrote. It says that ‘scientific research that increases the transmissibility among mammals is gain of function.’ They took animal viruses that only occur in animals, and they increased their transmissibility to humans.”

“How you can say that’s not gain of function – it’s a dance, and you’re dancing around this because you’re trying to obscure responsibility for 4 million people dying around the world from a pandemic,” Paul said.

Fauci declined, and stated defiantly, “Senator Paul, I have never lied before the Congress, and I do not retract that statement. … You do not know what you are talking about, quite frankly, and I want to say that officially. You do not know what you are talking about.”

During an appearance on “The Ingraham Angle,” Paul said diverting attention from the Wuhan lab was never about science, according to Fox News.

“This was never about science. This was about the business of science,” Paul said.

“Follow the money trail, and you see millions of dollars exchanging hands in the first few months of 2020 to the people who came out and said, ‘Nothing to see here, couldn’t have happened in the lab,’” he said.

“There has probably never been a cover-up in this history of all politics that was so completely documented that they were lying to us. Every one of their private emails has, ‘Oh, my goodness, it looks like it comes from the lab,’” Paul said.

“When Anthony Fauci came before my committee, he said absolutely he funded no gain-of-function research in China. But we now have an email from him where he describes the research they are doing and says, ‘You know what? We are suspicious of the lab because we know they are doing gain-of-function research,” Paul said.

“He describes the project but … everything he has been telling us from the very beginning has been a lie. We have documented that it’s a lie, and it’s a felony to lie to Congress. And so I have referred him not once but now twice to the Attorney General of the United States for prosecution but, as you know, this attorney general is the most partisan attorney general we’ve ever had. And it’s good luck on getting him to do his job.”

