Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky became the target of a mob of protesters Thursday night in Washington outside of the White House.

Paul had gone to the White House for President Donald Trump’s closing speech to the Republican National Convention.

The senator tweeted the news himself.

“Just got attacked by an angry mob of over 100, one block away from the White House. Thank you to @DCPoliceDept for literally saving our lives from a crazed mob,” he tweeted.

Just got attacked by an angry mob of over 100, one block away from the White House. Thank you to @DCPoliceDept for literally saving our lives from a crazed mob. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) August 28, 2020

TRENDING: Fox News Breaks Ratings Record with 4th Night of GOP Convention Coverage

Social media video showed a crowd jeering at Paul. Chants of “Say her name, Breonna Taylor” and “No justice, no peace” could be heard.

Rand Paul just got chased by a crowd back to his hotel, after leaving the White House from Trump’s Republican Party Nomination #DC #DCProtests pic.twitter.com/h1kPcZG1jh — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) August 28, 2020

D.C. police officers had to escort @RandPaul to the Hotel Washington as dozens of demonstrators followed and jeered him. At least one person is being treated by protest medics for what appears to be an OC spray injury. pic.twitter.com/fOrKQ2C29D — Clarence Williams (@nu1wcf) August 28, 2020

In the videos, the crowd surrounded but didn’t appear to touch Paul or his wife, Kelley.

RELATED: Rand Paul Reveals First Thing Trump Did After They Met Was Donate to His Foreign Mission Project

However, at one point, a police officer protecting the senator appeared to be pushed back by someone in the crowd. Paul put out a hand to steady the officer.

The incident prompted Republican Sen. Ted Cruz to denounce America’s growing violence.

“What happened to Rand & Kelley tonight (and numerous others exiting the RNC) was wrong,” Cruz said on Twitter. “The police protecting them were heroic, but this needs to stop. This is very close to escalating to serious violence.”

What happened to Rand & Kelley tonight (and numerous others exiting the RNC) was wrong. The police protecting them were heroic, but this needs to stop. This is very close to escalating to serious violence. https://t.co/4iRdhG2F6Y — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) August 28, 2020

Paul said Friday morning on Fox News’ “Fox & Friends” that he feared he would have been injured or killed if not for the intervention of the police.

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

The senator also said he believed demonstrators came from out of town to disrupt Trump’s speech.

“We’re going to find out that these people are hired to be here and are from out of town,” he said.

On Tuesday, Paul spoke on behalf of Trump to the convention.

“I’m proud of the job Donald Trump has done as president,” the senator said, according to CNN. “I don’t always agree with him. But our occasional policy differences are far outweighed by our significant agreements.

“But more important than simple agreement is accomplishment. President Donald Trump gets things done.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.