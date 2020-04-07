Rand Paul Fully Recovers from Coronavirus, Begins Volunteering at Hospital

Sen. Rand Paul says he has made a complete recovery after contracting the coronavirus, and is now volunteering at a hospital to help others who have the virus.

The libertarian-leaning Republican from Kentucky shared an update regarding his health to Twitter on Tuesday, letting his followers know he is virus-free.

“I appreciate all the best wishes I have received. I have been retested and I am negative,” he wrote.

Paul, who is a physician, added, “I have started volunteering at a local hospital to assist those in my community who are in need of medical help, including Coronavirus patients. Together we will overcome this!”

I appreciate all the best wishes I have received. I have been retested and I am negative. I have started volunteering at a local hospital to assist those in my community who are in need of medical help, including Coronavirus patients. Together we will overcome this! pic.twitter.com/9SeypT7rL6 — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) April 7, 2020

Paul first announced he had tested positive for COVID-19 on March 22.

The GOP lawmaker’s social media accounts broke the shocking news.

“Senator Rand Paul has tested positive for COVID-19. He is feeling fine and is in quarantine. He is asymptomatic and was tested out of an abundance of caution due to his extensive travel and events. He was not aware of any direct contact with any infected person,” the announcement read.

“He expects to be back in the Senate after his quarantine period ends and will continue to work for the people of Kentucky at this difficult time. Ten days ago, our D.C. office began operating remotely, hence virtually no staff has had contact with Senator Paul,” the post concluded.

Paul’s positive coronavirus diagnosis sent at least two other Senate Republicans into self-quarantine.

Fox News reported Utah Sens. Mike Lee and Mitt Romney all temporarily self-isolated.

Neither of the lawmakers have tested positive.

Paul, meanwhile, rode out the storm at his home in Kentucky.

There were concerns about Paul’s immune system after he was diagnosed with the coronavirus.

The lawmaker had a portion of one of his lungs removed last August — which was related to a 2017 assault perpetrated by a neighbor at his Kentucky home.

“Unfortunately, I will have to limit my August activities. Part of my lung damaged by the 2017 assault had to be removed by surgery this weekend,” he tweeted Aug. 5

Unfortunately, I will have to limit my August activities. Part of my lung damaged by the 2017 assault had to be removed by surgery this weekend. The doctors, nurses, & staff at Vanderbilt University Medical Center were great. I should be able to return to the Senate in September — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) August 5, 2019

Paul was attacked while mowing his lawn in 2017 by a man named Rene Boucher, who assaulted the senator over an alleged landscaping dispute.

Boucher tackled Paul from behind, causing the senator to suffer six broken ribs. Paul’s recovery from injuries sustained during the assault was further complicated when he was diagnosed with pneumonia.

Politico reported Paul was awarded more than $580,000 in damages and medical expenses after suing Boucher.

Nevertheless, the Republican is now back in good health and could be useful in helping treat coronavirus patients, as it is believed that those who have recovered from the COVID-19 disease build an immunity that prevents them from contracting it again, at least in the short term.

