Mandates that claim to be fighting the coronavirus are exercises in making individuals submit to the power of government, according to Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky.

Paul, who has long urged Americans to “push back” against coronavirus mandates, was interviewed Saturday by Breitbart.

Paul, a physician himself, noted that his core objection is that Americans are being expected to — without question — voluntarily abandon their liberty and their freedom of shaping an individual destiny on the altar of unproven, if not faulty, science.

‘It’d be one thing if we were told you have to give up your liberty, you have to give up your freedom, we’re going to save your life. But what if you have to give up all your freedoms and they’re wrong on the science?” he told Breitbart.

Masks, he said, are “all about submission.”

TRENDING: Supreme Court Hands Trump Temporary Win Over Blue States

Paul told Breitbart an objective analysis will shows that as mandates piled higher, so did coronavirus cases.

“Every one of the mandates — and you look in country after country, state after state — you look at when the mask mandates went in — the incidents went up exponentially after the mandates. Restaurants, nobody can eat in a restaurant, there’s no science behind any of that,” he said.

He noted that passenger airplane restrictions are so minimal as to be foolish.

“Middle seat missing on the airplane, you really think you’re like 12 inches from the other guy instead of six inches, it really makes a difference? None of it really makes any sense, and there’s no epidemiological evidence. You know, it’s like, ‘Wash your hands, stand six feet apart,”’ he told Breitbart.

If masks slowed the spread of the virus, Paul told the website, data would prove it. Instead, he said, the evidence does not.

‘The trajectory of the virus hasn’t been altered at all by any of these things,” Paul told Breitbart.

Paul noted that cloth face coverings are not effective barriers to the virus.

“And the masks are different, too. The N95 mask actually does work to a certain extent, if worn properly and used [with] sterile technique,” he told Breitbart.

“But there’s no value to the cloth mask, at all. It’s like wearing your underwear. You might as well cut your underwear up and wear your underwear as protection. It doesn’t work.”

Do you oppose mask mandates? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 88% (23 Votes) 12% (3 Votes)

RELATED: Gavin Newsom Faces Serious Recall Threat as Petition Gains Steam

Paul told Breitbart that the loss being experienced by Americans is significant, citing the audience at Turning Point USA’s Student Action Summit in West Palm Beach, Florida, where he was among the speakers.

“What are they asked to give up? They’re being asked to give up their graduation from high school, their graduation from college, their wedding, and if we’re not careful, it’s gonna be their five-year wedding anniversary or their 10-year anniversary.

“We’re still gonna be wearing masks,” he said.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.