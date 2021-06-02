Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky took a two-word victory lap on Twitter on Tuesday after emails from Dr. Anthony Fauci came to light which appeared to show the doctor held private beliefs about the coronavirus pandemic that do not exactly square up with his public statements throughout the last year.

The emails were released under a Freedom of Information Act request, and obtained by Buzzfeed News and The Washington Post. One email appears to show Fauci dismissed common masks as a viable mitigation tool to protect people from being infected.

“Masks are really for infected people to prevent them from spreading infection to people who are not infected rather than protecting uninfected people from acquiring infection,” Fauci reportedly wrote to former Secretary of Health and Human Services Sylvia Burwell in February 2020.

“The typical mask you buy in the drug store is not really effective in keeping out virus, which is small enough to pass through the material. It might, however, provide some slight benefit in keep out gross droplets if someone coughs or sneezes on you,” the email added.

Whaddaya know, Fauci agrees with me about the masks! pic.twitter.com/PcBsKS03IB — Michael Knowles (@michaeljknowles) June 2, 2021

Fauci a month later was publicly against masks, but would ultimately this year advocate for people wearing two masks as his advice over the year became more inconsistent and erratic. Paul — a man who has not kept his disdain for Fauci a secret and has sparred with the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases numerous times — tweeted about Fauci on Wednesday.

“Told you,” Paul wrote in a tweet, in which he also included the tag “#firefauci.”

Told you 👀 #firefauci — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) June 2, 2021

In a follow-up post, the senator wrote, “Can’t wait to see the media try to spin the Fauci FOIA emails.”

Can’t wait to see the media try to spin the Fauci FOIA emails. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) June 2, 2021

The two notably sparred over masks in March of this year during a hearing of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, CNN reported.

“You’re telling everybody to wear a mask, whether they’ve had an infection or a vaccine,” Paul said to Fauci. “[I]f we’re not spreading the infection, isn’t it just theater?”

“Here we go again with the theater. Let’s get down to the facts,” Fauci said in response. “Let me just state for the record that masks are not theater. Masks are protective.”

Dr. Fauci to Sen. Rand Paul: “Here we go again with the theater. Let’s get down to the facts.” pic.twitter.com/z3zaCclao0 — The Hill (@thehill) March 18, 2021

Paul has never wavered on referring to the wearing of masks by people believed to be immune to the coronavirus as “theater.” He was the first U.S. senator to test positive for the virus last March.

Do you trust Dr. Anthony Fauci? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. Yes: 1% (16 Votes) No: 99% (1502 Votes)

Another email shared by Buzzfeed showed Fauci was apparently told in the early days of the pandemic that the coronavirus appeared to be “engineered.” GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado shared a screenshot on Twitter of that email.

Fauci was told in February of 2020 that the Wuhan Virus looked “engineered.” pic.twitter.com/3F8S0r21MW — Rep. Lauren Boebert (@RepBoebert) June 2, 2021

Fauci has not yet responded to the release of his emails, and not one reporter asked about them during Wednesday’s daily White House media briefing.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.