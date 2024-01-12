Rand Paul Reveals His Anti-Endorsement, Says He's Still Undecided on 2024

Republican Sen. Rand Paul has not announced who he will back in this year’s GOP presidential primary race, even with the Iowa caucuses just days away.

In fact, Paul might not end up supporting a Republican at all, he posted Friday morning on the social media platform X.

But the 61-year-old did announce one candidate he absolutely will not support — former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley.

“I’ve been watching the GOP Primary closely for a while now, and I like various aspects of several candidates – Republicans like President @realDonaldTrump, Governor @RonDeSantis, and @VivekGRamaswamy,” Paul posted.

He added that he also sees some merit in independent candidate Robert Kennedy Jr., who shares his skepticism about how the COVID-19 pandemic was handled.

“I’m interested in the ideas of some independents too, such as @RobertKennedyJr,” Paul posted.

The Kentucky Republican then took shots at Haley in 22 separate posts and described himself as “NeverNikki.”

“I don’t think any knowledgeable or informed libertarian or conservative should support Nikki Haley. I’ve seen her attitude towards our interventions overseas. I’ve seen her involvement in the military-industrial complex,” he said in a video post.

“But I’ve also seen her indicate that she thinks you should be registered to use the internet,” the senator added, declaring that online anonymity must be protected.

In subsequent posts, Paul shared a website he launched — NeverNikki.net — and ripped into the former U.N. ambassador as a warmonger and profiteer.

On the NeverNikki website, Paul says, “As I look over the field, I don’t think I yet have a first choice, but I do know one thing: count me in as Never Nikki.”

The senator’s anti-endorsement of Haley had been reposted more than 4,000 times and received 18,000 “likes” before noon ET Friday.

