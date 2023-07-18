Share
News
Sen. Rand Paul, left; Dr. Anthony Fauci, right.
U.S. Sen. Rand Paul, left, engaged in some legendary clashes with Dr. Anthony Fauci, right, former head of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Disease, before Fauci's December retirement. Paul isn't done with Fauci yet. (Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images; Saul Loeb / AFP via Getty Images)

Rand Paul Sets Sights on Fauci with Letter to AG Garland - This Could Land the Doctor in Jail

 By Joe Saunders  July 18, 2023 at 7:18am
Share

Even in Dr. Anthony Fauci’s retirement, Sen. Rand Paul isn’t letting go.

The Kentucky Republican and the now-former head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases had some headline-making clashes over the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic while Fauci was still on the job.

Now, the U.K.’s Daily Mail reported Monday, six months after Fauci stepped down, Paul still wants him investigated for potential perjury.

In a Twitter post Monday night, Paul confirmed the report.

“I’ve referred Anthony Fauci to the DOJ (again) for lying to Congress when he denied the NIH was funding of gain-of-function research in Wuhan,” the senator said.

Trending:
Lone GOP Rep. Threatens Foundational Piece of Biden's Agenda - And He's Not Budging

According to the Daily Mail, Paul wrote last week to Attorney General Merrick Garland citing Fauci’s testimony during a 2021 Senate hearing in which Paul accused the National Institutes of Health — the umbrella agency for Fauci’s NIAID — of funding “gain-of-function” research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, the Chinese biomedical laboratory in the area where the COVID-19 pandemic began.

(“Gain-of-function” generally refers to genetically altering a virus to make it more infectious to humans.)

Do you think Fauci committed perjury?

During the hearing, Paul noted a research paper produced by Wuhan Institute of Virology scientists discussing findings from “gain of function research” and acknowledged funding from the NIH.

Fauci stated that the NIH “has not ever and does not now fund gain-of-function research in the Wuhan Institute of Virology.”

A Washington Post “Fact Checker” column from May 18, 2021, acknowledged that the dispute largely involved the definition of “gain-of-function” in research. However, the column came down on Fauci’s side, noting that the “NIH connection to possible gain-of-function research appears so far to be elusive.”

The column gave Paul a rating of “two Pinnochios,” which relates to a statement that includes “(s)ignificant omissions and/or exaggerations. Some factual error may be involved but not necessarily. A politician can create a false, misleading impression by playing with words and using legalistic language that means little to ordinary people. (Similar to ‘half true.’)”

The column noted that the “NIH connection to possible gain-of-function research appears so far to be elusive.”

Related:
Deleted GOP Docs Reveal Exact Moment Experts Suspected COVID Lab Leak But Did This Instead

However, at a Senate hearing in July 2021, reports had already emerged that the NIH had, in fact, funded “gain-of-function” research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, and Paul gave Fauci a chance to retract his May testimony.

Fauci declined, and stated defiantly, “Senator Paul, I have never lied before the Congress, and I do not retract that statement. … You do not know what you are talking about, quite frankly, and I want to say that officially. You do not know what you are talking about.”

But newly released documents cast doubt on that.

In his letter to Garland, according to the Daily Mail, Paul wrote that the U.S. General Accountability Office determined that the Chinese lab had received NIH funding. It also found that Wuhan University scientists had received NIH funding.

And in an email cited by the Daily Mail dated Feb. 1, 2020, Fauci himself described research in both places as “gain of function.”

In the email, Fauci acknowledged discussions with scientists who were concerned that “gain of function” research in Wuhan could be behind the pandemic.

“They were concerned about the fact that … there were mutations that would be most unusual to have evolved naturally in the bats and there was a suspicion that this mutation was intentionally inserted,” he wrote.

“The suspicion was heightened by the fact that scientists in Wuhan University are known to have been working on gain of function experiments to determine the molecular associated with bat viruses adapting to human infection, and the outbreak originated in Wuhan,” Fauci continued.

Yet in the 2021 hearing, Fauci denied that the work in Wuhan fell under the heading of “gain of function” research. Considering he was under oath at the time, that could constitute perjury — a crime that carries a potential punishment of five years imprisonment under federal law.

The email was released at a hearing Thursday of the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic, the Daily Mail reported.

As Paul’s Twitter post indicated, his letter to Garland is not the first time he’s sought a criminal investigation of Fauci.

In July 2021, Paul wrote to Garland with a similar request, also citing the May 2021 testimony.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , ,
Share
Joe Saunders
Story Editor
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro desk editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015.
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015. Largely a product of Catholic schools, who discovered Ayn Rand in college, Joe is a lifelong newspaperman who learned enough about the trade to be skeptical of every word ever written. He was also lucky enough to have a job that didn't need a printing press to do it.
Birthplace
Philadelphia
Nationality
American




Rand Paul Sets Sights on Fauci with Letter to AG Garland - This Could Land the Doctor in Jail
Media Goes Crazy for Brittney Griner's Slam Dunk, But Basketball Fans Spot an Immediate Problem
Ex-Secret Service Agent Getting Texts from Former Colleagues: 'They Know Exactly' Who Brought Cocaine to WH
New Detail of Disgraced 'Non-Binary' Ex-Biden Official's Thievery Comes to Light - The American Public Is Involved in His Crime: Report
Biden Bloat: White House Payroll Balloons to Over 500, Fueled by Huge Increase in Jill's Staff
See more...

Conversation