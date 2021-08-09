Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky urged Americans to resist renewed calls for coronavirus shutdowns, mask mandates and vaccine passports, saying we cannot allow left-wing “fear and propaganda to do further harm to our society, economy, and children.”

In an impassioned Twitter video posted on Sunday, the physician exhorted patriots to stand their ground against oppressive restrictions because he says they don’t work — and this has been proven time and time again.

Paul said allowing the government to reimpose unconstitutional restraints on our civil liberties is a dangerous slippery slope of no return.

“They can’t arrest all of us,” he said. “They can’t keep all of your kids home from school. They can’t keep every government building closed. …

“We don’t have to accept the mandates, lockdowns and harmful policies of the petty tyrants and bureaucrats. We can simply say, ‘No, not again.’”

Paul called out left-wing fearmongers who are opportunistically hyping COVID-19 in order to reinstitute tyrannical mandates, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, President Joe Biden and teachers unions.

Countless Americans are fed up with the panic-stoking, left-wing power grabs, the senator said.

“Nancy Pelosi, you will not arrest or stop me or anyone on my staff from doing our jobs,” Paul warned. “We have either had COVID, had the vaccine or been offered the vaccine. We will make our own health choices.

“We will not show you a passport. We will not wear a mask. We will not be forced into random screenings and testings so you can continue your drunk-with-power rein over the Capitol.”

Paul also threw down the gauntlet to Biden, saying he will legislatively block his administration if it reimposes anti-scientific mandates and shutdowns.

“President Biden, we will not accept your agencies’ mandates or your reported moves towards a lockdown,” the senator said. “No one should follow the CDC’s anti-science mask mandates.

“And if you want to shut down federal agencies again — some of which aren’t even back to work yet — I will stop every bill coming through the Senate with an amendment to cut their funding if they don’t come back to work in person.”

Paul then torpedoed teachers unions, which ruthlessly bullied schools into shutting down last year — hurting children academically and psychologically.

We are at a moment of truth and a crossroads. Will we allow these people to use fear and propaganda to do further harm to our society, economy, and children? Or will we stand together and say, absolutely not. Not this time. I choose freedom. pic.twitter.com/XrI2tjdAHW — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) August 8, 2021

“Local bureaucrats and union bosses, we will not allow you to do more harm to our children again this year,” he vowed. “Children are not at any more risk from COVID than they are from the seasonal flu.

“Every adult who works in schools has either had the vaccine or had their chance to get vaccinated. There is no reason for mask mandates, part-time schools or any lockdown measures.”

Paul underscored: “Children are falling behind in school and are being harmed physically and psychologically by the tactics that you have used to keep them from the classroom during the last year. We won’t allow it again.”

The senator warned that “if a school system attempts to keep the children from full-time, in-person school, I will hold up every bill with two amendments: one to defund them, and another to allow parents the choice of where the money goes for their child’s education.”

Paul said his frustration mirrors that of legions of Americans, who thank him every day for speaking up on their behalf.

“I’m not the only one who is fed up,” he said. “I can’t go anywhere these days without people coming up and thanking me for standing up for them. Whether I’m at work or at events in Kentucky, at airports, in restaurants, or in stores, people thank me for taking a stand.

“They thank me for standing up for actual science. For standing up for freedom. For standing against mandates, lockdowns and bureaucratic power grabs.”

Paul said Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical adviser to the White House, is a flip-flopping bureaucrat whose sketchy health advice cannot be trusted.

“I’ve been telling everyone for a year now that Dr. Fauci and other public health bureaucrats were not following the science, and I have been proven right time and time again,” he said.

Paul rattled off his own qualifications, which are derived from decades of practicing medicine and treating patients (something that career government bureaucrat Fauci did not do).

“Do I sound fed up to you? That’s because I am,” the senator said. “I’m not a career politician. I practiced medicine for 33 years. I graduated from Duke Medical School. I’ve worked in emergency rooms, I’ve studied immunology and virology, and I ultimately chose to become an eye surgeon.”

While Democrats and their media puppets push the false narrative that conscientious objectors to renewed shutdowns and vaccine mandates represent fringe voices, in reality, they are far more numerous than we realize.

“I think the tide is turning as more and more people are willing to stand up. I see stories from across the country of parents standing up to the unions and school boards,” Paul observed.

“I see brave moms standing up and saying, ‘My kids need to go back to school in person.’ I see members of Congress refusing to comply with petty tyrant Pelosi.”

The senator continued: “We are at a moment of truth and a crossroads. Will we allow these people to use fear and propaganda to do further harm to our society, economy and children? Or will we stand together and say, ‘Absolutely not. Not this time. I choose freedom’?”

