Sen. Rand Paul speaking at a news conference
Sen. Rand Paul, with Sen. Ron Johnson, talks about the debt ceiling during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Jan. 25, 2023. (Manuel Balce Ceneta / AP Photo)

Rand Paul Takes a Stand Against Debt Bill, Reveals 'Conservative Alternative to the Biden-McCarthy Deal'

 By Arjun Singh  June 1, 2023 at 9:38am
Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky is planning to force the Senate to vote this week on a cut to all federal spending by 5%, which could include entitlements, he announced Thursday.

Paul announced the measure as an amendment to the Fiscal Responsibility Act — the debt limit deal negotiated by the White House and House Republicans — that was passed by the House of Representatives Wednesday, according to a news release.

The amendment would also replace the FRA’s suspension of the debt ceiling with a smaller, $500 billion increase and, Paul said, would achieve a balanced budget by 2028.

“Bold actions must be taken to defeat our mounting national debt, and my conservative alternative to the Biden-McCarthy deal gives us a real opportunity to get our fiscal house in order,” Paul wrote in his release.

Paul reiterated Thursday that he planned to force a vote on the amendment this week.

Speaking on background, a spokesperson for Paul said that the amendment will specifically exempt “Social Security and postal” from cuts.

When asked whether other entitlement programs — such as Medicare, Medicaid, and federal pension programs for civilian and military employees — would be cut, they said that no cuts were specified but that “Congress has to make the decisions on what to prioritize.”

Do you support Rand Paul’s alternative debt ceiling plan?

Voting on federal entitlement programs has become difficult for congressional Republicans and they have sought to avoid doing so, with House Republicans specifically excluding Social Security and Medicare from proposed spending cuts in exchange for raising the debt limit.

Well-funded senior-citizen interest groups such as the American Association of Retired Persons — have strongly opposed any reform of the programs that would reduce benefits, which some conservatives have demanded for meaningful deficit reduction.

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley has suggested raising the retirement age for Americans in their 20s, as well as limitations to benefits for wealthy recipients and Medicare Advantage, which allows some recipients to receive private insurance that is funded by the government.

“Social Security goes bankrupt in 10 years, Medicare goes bankrupt in five. We have to do something,” she said, according to The Associated Press.

Former Vice President Mike Pence, has proposed “common-sense reforms that will never touch anyone who is in retirement or anyone who will retire in the next 25 years,” per a speech he delivered in March, according to the AP.

Meanwhile, former President Donald Trump has vowed to enact no reforms to entitlement programs, according to Politico.

“Under no circumstances should Republicans vote to cut a single penny from Medicare or Social Security,” he said in January.

