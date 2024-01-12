Rand Paul Teases Possible Endorsement After Remaining Quiet During GOP Primary
Sen. Rand Paul on Thursday teased a possible endorsement in the GOP presidential primary race.
In a post to the X platform, the Kentucky Republican acknowledged that he had been “pretty quiet” about the race but said that would change Friday morning.
“I’ve stayed out of the Republican Presidential Primary so far – but I’ve seen enough,” Paul wrote.
“That’s why tomorrow morning I will have something important to say. Don’t miss it!”
He gave no hints about whom he will endorse, although with a rapidly thinning Republican field, the choice will likely come down to one of three candidates.
Will it be former President Donald Trump, whose polling lead currently appears close to insurmountable? The latest RealClearPolitics polling averages have him by nearly 50 points over his closest competitors.
Paul and Trump clashed on the debate stage back in 2016, although the pair developed an amicable relationship throughout his term in the White House, with the former enthusiastically supporting Trump’s efforts to negotiate peace in the Middle East.
Another possibility is Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who seems most closely aligned with Paul’s conservative views.
Paul would be the first U.S. senator to endorse his campaign, although DeSantis has picked up support from several prominent conservative congressmen, including Reps. Chip Roy of Texas and Thomas Massie of Kentucky.
Also in contention is former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, although such a choice seems unlikely given her hawkish positions on U.S. foreign policy.
Paul is an outspoken critic of America’s foreign interventions and has repeatedly expressed his opposition to funding the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.
Rand Paul: “People like Senator McConnell care more about Ukraine than anything else. He wants to send $60 billion dollars of your money to Ukraine. McConnell is much more closely aligned with Biden than he is with the Republican party.” pic.twitter.com/seXPfIoBzL
— TheBlaze (@theblaze) January 10, 2024
Businessman Vivek Ramaswamy shares much of Paul’s skepticism about U.S. foreign policy and has been touted as a potential running mate should Trump prove victorious in the primary.
However, the RCP polling has him in a distant fourth place with about 4 percent support, just ahead of former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie — who suspended his campaign this week.
Whatever Paul decides, he remains a popular figure within the conservative grassroots, and his decision could sway some undecided voters.
