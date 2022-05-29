Whatever happened to treating people with respect, regardless of their politics or their partisan affiliation?

A gun control activist pulled a fast one on Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas on Friday.

Cruz was eating dinner at the Uptown Sushi restaurant in Houston, after a speaking appearance at the National Rifle Association convention in the city, when a seemingly friendly young man approached him and solicited a photo.

Cruz granted him the request, interrupting his own time to show consideration to a stranger.

He was repaid for the courtesy when, after pretending to pose for a picture while an accomplice recorded them on video, the man immediately pivoted into a left-wing rant, demanding that the Republican support the left’s policy preferences on gun control.

A left-wing group, Indivisible Houston, celebrated the political cheap shot, using Twitter to publicize a moment that seemed entirely designed for social media.

#BREAKING: Several hours after #NRAconvention, Indivisible Houston board member @TheBenjaminHdz challenges Ted Cruz to support background checks & other measures during a dinner break at Uptown Sushi.#TedCruzHasBloodOnHisHands #TedCruzChildMassacre #TedCruzLovesDeadKids pic.twitter.com/NL5GAkKZ80 — Indivisible Houston (@indivisibleHOU) May 28, 2022

Indivisible Houston identified the man confronting Cruz as board member Benjamin Hernandez.

On his personal Twitter account, Hernandez identifies as “once undocumented.” “Undocumented” is a term the left uses for illegal immigrants.

In spite of the man’s duplicity, the video shows that Cruz was willing to discuss his views on guns.

Hernandez responded with a series of irate talking points in favor of gun control.

When the man simply talked over Cruz and refused to listen to his point of view, it became clear the conversation was going nowhere.

Hernandez continued to berate Cruz, claiming that the deaths of children in the Uvalde shooting were “on his hands.”

Ultimately, Cruz’s security moved Hernandez away from the senator.

A leftist operative working with Hernandez spiked the football after the exchange, bragging about “birddogging” a U.S. senator.

In the last three and a half days, our tiny ass unpaid @indivisibleHOU team has

-preemptively dogged the #NRAConvention

-supported a massive rally with signage & ads for attendance

-booted an aggressive agitator

-and birdogged a US senator on camera I

am

proud. — ((( Daniel J Cohen ))) (@mrdancohen) May 29, 2022

Gun control supporters protested outside the National Rifle Association’s convention in Houston last week, demonstrating a similar level of rancor as Hernandez.

“Enough is enough! Enough is enough! Enough is enough” an NRA protestor screams as he runs out of breath, violently shaking, overcome with passion outside the convention pic.twitter.com/EDoS0T9uNS — ELIJAH SCHAFFER (@ElijahSchaffer) May 28, 2022

Besides Cruz, other speakers at the convention included former President Donald Trump and South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott addressed the convention by recorded video, according to Fox News.

