Rap Superstar Claims Minneapolis Mob Had 'No Choice' But To Loot

By Joe Setyon
Published May 28, 2020 at 1:19pm
Rap superstar Cardi B claimed Wednesday night that Minneapolis protesters had “no choice” but to loot.

Protesters have been demonstrating in the city this week following the death of George Floyd while in police custody. Floyd was seen telling police that he could not breathe as an officer knelt on his neck for several minutes.

On Wednesday evening, the protests took a dark turn, as a number of local businesses were looted and set on fire:

But according to rapper Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar, looting demonstrators “are left with NO CHOICE.”

“They looting in Minnesota and as much as I don’t like this type of violence it is what it is,” the rapper tweeted Wednesday, attaching a video of people looting a local Target store.

“Too much peaceful marches,too much trending hashtags and NO SOLUTIONS!” she added. “The people are left with NO CHOICE.”

Dozens of the buildings in the area were looted or set ablaze, according to a running list curated by Minnesota news website Bring Me The News.

Do you think these protesters were justified in looting stores?

At the Target store, windows were smashed and merchandise was stolen.

“We decided to close our Lake Street store earlier today and worked to ensure all of our team members were accounted for and safe,” Target spokesperson Danielle Schumann told Fox Business. “Our focus will remain on our team members’ safety and helping our community heal. Until further notice, our store will remain closed.”

An AutoZone in the area, meanwhile, was set on fire.

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that some viewers will find offensive.

“These are a series of disturbing and tragic events,” AutoZone spokesman David McKinney told Fox Business. “Fortunately, no customers or AutoZoners were harmed as a result of the fires in Minneapolis.”

Joe Setyon
Associate story editor
Joe Setyon is an associate story editor for The Western Journal who has spent his entire professional career in editing and reporting. He previously worked in Washington, D.C., as an assistant editor/reporter for Reason magazine.
