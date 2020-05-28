Rap superstar Cardi B claimed Wednesday night that Minneapolis protesters had “no choice” but to loot.

Protesters have been demonstrating in the city this week following the death of George Floyd while in police custody. Floyd was seen telling police that he could not breathe as an officer knelt on his neck for several minutes.

On Wednesday evening, the protests took a dark turn, as a number of local businesses were looted and set on fire:

I’ll never understand why looting is a common reaction to outrage over the government. The Target doesn’t run the Minneapolis police dept. pic.twitter.com/bCdG0g6JgH — Ken Webster 🇺🇸🌎 (@KenWebsterII) May 28, 2020

TRENDING: Biden Stuns Anchor by Answering Trump Mask Question with Odd Baseball Analogy

BREAKING: Several buildings in Minneapolis engulfed in flames as violent riots continue in the streets. Looting now becomes widespread, with reports of looting happening miles away from the original protest location. #USA #minneapolisriots pic.twitter.com/oOBwW44pYl — HornToday (@HornToday) May 28, 2020

What happened to George Floyd was a nightmare. There MUST be accountability and justice. But rioting, looting & destroying livelihoods is never going to accomplish that. The scenes out of Minneapolis last night are apocalyptic.pic.twitter.com/WpDVPNaPgg — Young Americans for Liberty (@YALiberty) May 28, 2020

But according to rapper Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar, looting demonstrators “are left with NO CHOICE.”

“They looting in Minnesota and as much as I don’t like this type of violence it is what it is,” the rapper tweeted Wednesday, attaching a video of people looting a local Target store.

They looting in Minnesota and as much as I don’t like this type of violence it is what it is .Too much peaceful marches,too much trending hashtags and NO SOLUTIONS! The people are left with NO CHOICE . pic.twitter.com/IToSr08yBG — iamcardib (@iamcardib) May 28, 2020

“Too much peaceful marches,too much trending hashtags and NO SOLUTIONS!” she added. “The people are left with NO CHOICE.”

Dozens of the buildings in the area were looted or set ablaze, according to a running list curated by Minnesota news website Bring Me The News.

RELATED: Report Says Military on Alert, Ready for Rapid Deployment to Riot-Ravaged Cities; White House Denies

Do you think these protesters were justified in looting stores? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (1 Votes) 100% (322 Votes)

At the Target store, windows were smashed and merchandise was stolen.

“We decided to close our Lake Street store earlier today and worked to ensure all of our team members were accounted for and safe,” Target spokesperson Danielle Schumann told Fox Business. “Our focus will remain on our team members’ safety and helping our community heal. Until further notice, our store will remain closed.”

An AutoZone in the area, meanwhile, was set on fire.

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that some viewers will find offensive.

LATEST: AutoZone in Minneapolis set ablaze by rioters; several other stores looted as police stand down pic.twitter.com/E4h8vH90hI — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) May 28, 2020

“These are a series of disturbing and tragic events,” AutoZone spokesman David McKinney told Fox Business. “Fortunately, no customers or AutoZoners were harmed as a result of the fires in Minneapolis.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.