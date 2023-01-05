Rap Superstar Who Publicly Backed Biden Gets Rude Inflation Surprise When Looking at Grocery Bill

Maybe Cardi B will start rapping about reality.

The Manhattan native and former strip club dancer took, probably best known for an extraordinarily foul mouth atrociously crude hit single, took to Twitter on Wednesday in an obscenity-filled rant about inflation under the Biden administration.

But she doesn’t have a clue who’s responsible.

In the Twitter post, the woman born Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar, in the Washington Heights section of Manhattan, laid out her outrage at how the high price of groceries is hitting her household budget.

“What the f*** is going on?” she asked.

“Lettuce was like $2 a couple of months ago and now it’s like f***ing $7, of course I’m a say something. The f***?”

“The f***?” indeed.

This is from the same celebrity who supported Vermont socialist Bernie Sanders in his bid for the Democratic presidential nomination to take on then-President Donald Trump in 2020. She then turned into a Joe Biden backer, starting with a bubbling interview with Biden in which she declared “I want Trump out.”







She also talked about wanting “free Medicare” and “free college education.”

She later endorsed Biden in an interview with Elle magazine, saying she wanted a president who “makes me feel secure.”

(In the next sentence, she talked about why she liked then-New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. So, considering Cuomo was forced out of office in disgrace over sexual harassment charges, a fair-minded person might question Ms. B’s judgment when it comes to politicians — or men.)

And now a woman who says she’s worth more than $40 million, according to Billboard, is astonished that inflation is eating away at American incomes.

“If I think that s*** is crazy, I could only imagine what middle-class people, or people in the hood, are m*****f*****g thinking.”

But never let it be said that Cardi B comes to the problem without a solution.

“So, yes, I’m going to say something, the f***. And I have a big platform. So I do want anybody that’s responsible of these f****** prices to put that s*** the f*** down.”

The response might not have been what Cardi B was expecting.

The Trump-backing sisters and social media personalities known as “Diamond and Silk” chimed in with a piercing question:

“Can you honestly admit that none of this happened under Trump?” they asked.

Can you honestly admit that none of this happened under Trump? — Diamond and Silk® (@DiamondandSilk) January 5, 2023

There were plenty of others:

#Realtalk from Cardi on this topic. Elections have consequences. — Jeffery A Dove Jr. (@JefferyADoveJr) January 5, 2023

I agree. This is why we need to elect a Republican president in 2024. — #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) January 5, 2023

Wow, @iamcardib just endorsed Trump for President — SETH WEATHERS (@sethweathers) January 5, 2023



Assume, for the sake of argument, that “put that s*** the f*** down,” roughly translates into polite language as “change course, because this is a disaster.”

Are they listening in the White House or on Capitol Hill? Have the Democrats who controlled the White House and Congress for the first two years of the Biden presidency — passing disastrous spending packages that have driven inflation to a 40-year high — realized they need to “put that s*** the f*** down”?

They’re showing no signs of it.

Biden stumbled his way to the presidency in a questionable election by promising his Democratic base anything to get their support. (His blatantly unconstitutional student loan “forgiveness” program is just the latest example.)

That’s not going to change. And the current socialist outlook of the Democratic Party, with its free-spending leadership, isn’t going to change until the American electorate forces it to.

In the meanwhile, Americans can deal with the reality that a doddering, almost certainly corrupt Biden and his political party have visited on the country.

And Cardi B can rap about how tough times are.

