Rapper 50 Cent Blasts NYC Mayor's Plan to Give $53 Million to Migrants, Forced to Consider that 'Maybe Trump Is the Answer'

Irate that New York City Mayor Eric Adams plans to sprinkle $53 million in food money directly to the migrants who have flooded his city, rapper 50 Cent says it might be time to board the Trump train.

“WTF mayor Adams call my phone, I don’t understand how this works 🤷🏽‍♂️somebody explain,” he wrote in an Instagram post.

The rapper on to say, “maybe TRUMP is the answer.”

The $53 million program will kick off with a group of 500 migrants staying at the Roosevelt Hotel, a former luxury hotel in Manhattan that’s now being used as a migrant center. It will take the place of the existing food service offered there, according to the New York Post.

The program is designed to have the migrants follow some rules, which include signing forms promising to only use the prepaid cards for food or baby supplies. The cards are designed to be used at bodegas, grocery stores, supermarkets and convenience stores.

“The Immediate Response Card initiative appears akin to the state’s food stamp program, dubbed SNAP, which provides lower-income New Yorkers with a credit card to cover the cost of meals, and will provide funds based on the same scale,” the Post article stated.

The insanely incompetent @NYCMayor has the illegals pinky swear that they will only spend YOUR money on food and baby supplies. This should go well. I think between him, Hochul and Biden this has to be the most incompetence ever assembled. https://t.co/Q5IsEnfPFR via @MailOnline — Steve McLaughlin (@SteveMcNY) February 3, 2024

“The amount on each card will vary depending on the size of the family and whether any income is coming in, according to the details of the contract,” the Post noted.

A family of four could get $1,000 a month, according to the Post. The money on the cards would be refilled every 28 days, according to the newspaper.

The city has framed the program as a way to save money, saying it could cut the costs of feeding the migrants by $600,000 per month.

50 Cent has a mixed record when it comes to Trump. Before the 2020 election, as Fox reported, he wrote that then-Democratic candidate Joe Biden’s tax plan had driven him to endorse Trump. However, he recanted that endorsement within days.

50 Cent is not the only rapper making news about political comments leading up to ther 2020 election. Snoop Dogg recently said he had “love and respect” for the former president, according to The Hill.

According to a New York Post editorial published Saturday, New York City will spend $12 billion by the end of 2025 on the needs and wants of its migrant population.

It noted that in 2023, the number of those living in homeless shelters rose 53 percent.

The editorial declared the current system cannot continue.

“The idea that more than 170,000 illegal migrants are somehow legally guaranteed a place to live, no matter the circumstances, is as morally obscene as it is legally questionable. And now we see the results,” the editorial board wrote.

The editorial said those include: “A shelter system strained to the breaking point. High-schoolers booted into remote ‘learning’ to make room for migrant families. Migrants knocking on doors around the Floyd Bennett Field shelter to panhandle.”

“The resources of New Yorkers are now stretched to the utmost, as is their patience. Yet still the tide rolls on, and it’s clear only radical political change will end it,” the editorial concluded.

