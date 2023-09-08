A Nevada man is sitting in jail on murder charges, and police say they were able to arrest him after he wrote, recorded and made a music video in which he admitted to a 2021 slaying.

Imagine getting away with an alleged murder only to have the cops pull the rug out from under you after your desire for attention online outweighed your instincts for self-preservation.

That’s essentially what police in Henderson, Nevada, say happened to 25-year-old rapper Kenjuan McDaniel.

McDaniel has been held without bond since Aug. 29 for allegedly shooting Randall Wallace to death on Sept. 18, 2021.

According to KVVU-TV in Las Vegas, Wallace was shot once in the head and died at the scene.

An arrest report from Las Vegas police says the man allegedly killed a man and then wrote a rap song about the incident.https://t.co/E7viXLjZUL — FOX5 Las Vegas (@FOX5Vegas) September 7, 2023

Witnesses said they saw a black male flee the scene in a white vehicle, but the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department otherwise got no help.

One witness was worried about being labeled a “snitch,” KVVU reported, citing information from investigators.

If indeed McDaniel is the killer, he was beating the case until just weeks ago, police say, when he uploaded a music video to YouTube.

Under the rapper name The Biggest Finn4800, McDaniel uploaded a song called “Fadee Free,” according to police.

The video had been viewed only about 5,000 times as of Thursday morning.

Unfortunately for McDaniel, at least one of those viewers was a detective on the case in Wallace’s unsolved slaying.

One lyric from the track, according to KVVU: “I be the reason why he’s dead, we still taunt him when he die, not the reason he’s dead, so celebrate the reason why his momma cry.” However, the first word in that line is difficult to discern.

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that some viewers may find offensive.







McDaniel for now is only guilty of being a questionable talent as it relates to writing lyrics.

But officers said the song also includes information about Wallace’s murder that only someone who intimately knew the crime would have.

“The [police] report breaks down the lyrics line by line as to what McDaniel is referring to in his song, taking credit for the murder of Wallace and including information that was never released to the public regarding the shooting,” KVVU reported.

In any event, McDaniel faces the prospect of never seeing daylight again.

If he is indeed convicted of the murder with which he is charged, an obsession with being validated on the internet could be attributed to his arrest in the case.

If nothing else, this story is a sad commentary about the state of the minds of young people.

If what police say is true, McDaniel took a life in cold blood, showed no remorse for it and then went on to seek validation for his actions from strangers on the internet.

