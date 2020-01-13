SECTIONS
Rapper Cardi B Announces Plan To Become a Politician Because She Has 'Sooo Much Ideas That Make Sense'

By Jack Davis
Published January 13, 2020 at 11:42am
Rapper Cardi B, last heard from while declaiming her desire to file for citizenship in Nigeria to avoid the America of President Donald Trump, has now decided that her assets are best used in politics.

“I do feel like if I go back to school and focus up I can be part of Congress.I deadass have sooo much ideas that make sense.I just need a couple of years of school and I can shake the table,” she tweeted Monday.

The tweet came at the end of a stream of key-clicking on Twitter.

“I think I want to be a politician.I really love government even tho I don’t agree with Goverment,” tweeted the rapper, who in the past has been critical of Trump as well as high federal taxes.

“Like I was watching War http://documentaries.No matter how many weapons a country have you need people ! How are you trying to go against a country and possibly start a war when this country lacks patriotism? I barely see people claiming they LOVE being American,” she tweeted.

The subject then became a little too complex.

“I will have to explain a lot so I will have to do a video or a live talking about it …So imma come back to my last two tweets another day.Imma talk about it another day,” Cardi B tweeted.

Twitter seemed unsure whether it was ready for Cardi B in politics.

Last year, Cardi B seemed down on the idea of running for office.


However, in a GQ interview, the rapper confessed to a deep admiration for former President Franklin Roosevelt.

Would you vote for Cardi B if she ran for Congress in your district?

“First of all, he helped us get over the Depression, all while he was in a wheelchair,” she said. “Like, this man was suffering from polio at the time of his presidency, and yet all he was worried about was trying to make America great — make America great again for real. He’s the real ‘Make America Great Again,’ because if it wasn’t for him, old people wouldn’t even get Social Security.”

“I love political science,” she said. “I love government. I’m obsessed with presidents. I’m obsessed to know how the system works.”

Cardi B also had something very much like praise for former first lady Eleanor Roosevelt.

“I would say she was almost like Michelle Obama,” the rapper said.

