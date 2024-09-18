Rapper 'Diddy' Makes Extremely Bizarre Promise to Judge as He Desperately Wants to Be Granted Bail

The walls are closing in on disgraced rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs, and the longtime music mogul and his legal team appear to be reaching deep into the playbook.

Combs was arrested Monday night, according to CNN, after his “criminal enterprise” was brought to light by law enforcement.

Citing the federal indictment, CNN noted that Combs ran this enterprise “through his business empire that engaged in crimes including sex trafficking, forced labor, kidnapping, arson, bribery and obstruction of justice, according to the federal indictment.”

Part of that alleged criminal activity supposedly included “Freak Offs” — which were effectively drug-fueled sex parties.

Combs, who has pleaded not guilty, is reportedly desperate to get out of his holding cell in Brooklyn, according to TMZ.

Thus far, Combs has offered a number of concessions to get out on bail.

Using his Miami mansion and his mother’s home, Combs is offering $50 million for the bond.

Combs has also agreed to weekly drug testing — a critical issue, given that those aforementioned “Freak Offs” were allegedly full of illicit drug use.

TMZ noted that those parties often involved “cocaine, ketamine, GHB, MDMA (Ecstasy) and other narcotics.”

In direct response to concerns that Combs and his crew would try to contact or intimidate witnesses, Combs’ bail package also includes an agreement that he would not have any contract with known grand jury witnesses.

Combs has also agreed to keep a log of all visitors to his Miami home, and that those logs would then be handed over nightly.

Visitations will also be limited to “family, property caretakers and friends who are not co-conspirators in the federal indictment,” according to TMZ.

All of the above had been offered before Wednesday, to no avail, so it appears Combs was ready to up the ante with a truly odd bargaining chip added to his bail offer.

Combs added a promise to specifically limit most contact with all women.

The only exceptions would be for family, or mothers of his children.

Combs’ attorney, Marc Agnifilo, argued for even further restrictions, according to CNN.

Agnifilo offered to put “strenuous and maybe unusual conditions” to keep Combs in place, including complete isolation from cell phone or internet usage.

The attorney also expressed concern that the prison Combs was being held in was a “very difficult place to be an inmate.”

Despite all that — and the recent plea to forgo contact with women — CNN noted that Judge Andrew Carter ultimately ruled Wednesday afternoon that Combs will remain in federal custody.

Carter felt that, despite Combs’ promises, there were no conditions that would reduce the chances of Combs intimidating witnesses or further tampering with the case.

Combs’ next court appearance is slated for Oct. 9.

