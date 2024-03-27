Rapper Diddy's Whereabouts Unknown as Flight Tracker Loses Him Amid Sex Trafficking Investigation

Rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs’ private jet has disappeared from a popular flight tracking website a day after two of his homes were raided by federal agents as part of a reported human trafficking investigation.

It is not clear if the rapper was aboard the jet when it was last tracked to Antigua in the Caribbean on Monday, TMZ reported.

The New York Post reported the privately-owned black Gulfstream G550 left Los Angeles for the Caribbean on Monday as federal agents searched his homes in Los Angeles and Miami.

Per the Post, Combs was last seen on his phone Monday at an airport in Miami. The rapper has not been seen since, and now his jet’s location is not being shared.

FlightAware, a website that allows visitors to track planes, has de-listed Combs’ plane from being followed.

A message on the aircraft from FlightAware reads, “This aircraft (N1969C) is not available for public tracking per request from the owner/operator.”

A representative for the website told The Miami Herald it is not uncommon for the owners of private jets to make requests for their locations to be protected.

Around the same time, Combs was seen on his phone in Miami on Monday, a man in his orbit named Brendon Paul was arrested by Miami-Dade police on drug charges, the Post reported.

The relationship between Paul, 25, and Combs, 54 is not clear.

Page Six reported it has been alleged Paul acts as a “drug mule” for the rapper and music mogul.

Paul was reportedly arrested on charges including possession of cocaine but bonded out of jail quickly.

Neither Combs nor Paul have commented publicly on the arrest or of the searches of the rapper’s properties on Monday.

ABC News reported investigators from Homeland Security Investigations were behind the searches of the homes in California and Florida.

The outlet further reported the agents were at the estates “as part of a federal investigation led by the Southern District of New York into alleged human trafficking.”

That investigation has not yielded any criminal charges.

A police source told ABC News that Combs’ sons were detained outside their father’s Los Angeles home Monday while agents conducted a search.

The person also issued the following statement:

“Earlier today, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) New York executed law enforcement actions as part of an ongoing investigation, with assistance from HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami, and our local law enforcement partners.

“We will provide further information as it becomes available.”

The searches of Combs’ two properties came four months after an unidentified woman came forward late last year and said she had been gang raped as Combs trafficked her in 2003 while she was only 17.

The woman filed a civil suit. Combs denied the allegations, which he called “sickening.”

The rapper had already been accused of human trafficking in another civil suit by a former girlfriend named Cassandra Ventura last November.

Through an attorney, Combs also denied that allegation.

