Share
News

Rapper Doesn't Budge When Interviewer Asks Him to Apologize for 'Cultural Appropriation': 'Social Justice Warriors Can Kick Rocks'

 By Jack Davis  May 8, 2022 at 5:29am
Share

Chet Hanks, who dabbles as a rapper when not making headlines as the son of actor Tom Hanks, is refusing to offer an apology for speaking with a Caribbean accent.

Hanks trotted out the accent at the Golden Globes in January 2020, according to CNN.

Although the accent landed him a gig on the show “Atlanta” as a white man raised by a Caribbean woman, there was also some outrage that a Caucasian would imitate a Caribbean accent. For example, he was accused by one social media user of “verbal blackface,” BuzzFeed reported.

The affectation became the subject of a recent interview with Hanks hosted by internet personality Ziwe Fumudoh.

Trending:
Hall of Famer Arrested and Hit with Serious Charges Relating to Elder's Death

“Are there any marginalized communities you want to apologize to?” asked Fumodoh, whose parents immigrated to the U.S. from Nigeria. “I don’t know, maybe the Patois community?”

Hanks appeared to consider the option.

“No,” he concluded. “I don’t feel like I’ve truly done anything offensive.”

Do more people need to tell SJWs to get lost?

“You don’t see it as cultural appropriation? You see it as a celebration of culture,” Fumodoh asked. “And then it’s like social justice warriors can, like, go kick rocks?”

“Yeah,” Hanks said with a shrug. “I 100 percent agree. Social justice warriors can kick rocks.”

Many on Twitter agreed with that sentiment.

Related:
Gilbert Gottfried's Family Releases Footage of His Final Joke, Taken Just Hours Before His Death

Hanks has said that he acquired the accent while dating a Jamaican woman around the time of the 2020 Golden Globes.

“One day she was on the phone with her family in Jamaica and she was really in the middle of a heated conversation,” he said in a 2021 interview on YouTube’s “Channel 5 with Andrew Callaghan.”

Hanks said he had no idea what she was saying, but liked the sound and copied it.

Jamaican people showed me the most love, hands down, then you got all these social justice warriors in America saying I’m a f***ing villain,” he said in the interview.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Dave Chappelle Not Happy with What Progressive DA Is Doing for His Attacker
Hall of Famer Arrested and Hit with Serious Charges Relating to Elder's Death
Ghislaine Maxwell Sentence Lowered by Ten Years, Judge Says Five of the Guilty Counts Were 'Repetitive'
Firebomb Crashes Through Window of Pro-Life Headquarters, Threatening Message Left on Building
Justice Alito Cancels Appearance, Reports Indicate He and His Family Have Been Moved to an Undisclosed Location
See more...

Conversation