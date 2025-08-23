Rapper Who Embraced Satan and Mocked Jesus Arrested and Hospitalized After Apparent Mental Breakdown

Maybe — just maybe — it turns out that mockery and rejection of traditional religious and social norms is, in fact, negatively correlated with your health.

Correlation is not causation, of course, but the latest sad example of this phenomenon is Montero Lamar Hill — better known by his nom de rap, Lil Nas X.

Hill’s songs haven’t just embraced what the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation once charitably called an “unapologetic look at queer love and queer lust.” In doing so, he’s also embraced satanic imagery and explicitly denigrated Christianity — such as giving the devil a lap dance in the video for “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)” or mocking Jesus by presenting himself as the Savior in the song and video for “J Christ.”

Now, according to multiple reports, the rapper has been arrested and hospitalized after walking the streets of Los Angeles in his underwear and white cowboy boots, then allegedly charging at police.

TMZ described the video they obtained of him as depicting the “rapper nearly naked, and floating aimlessly down Ventura Blvd” in the early hours of the morning.

“Someone driving past him recorded Nas, who repeatedly pointed at the camera and muttered something about heading to a party — and at one point, he placed an orange traffic cone on his head.”

When he was in the Studio City area, police received reports of a naked man and the Los Angeles Police Department responded. He was still walking in the middle of the road when the LAPD found him. Then he allegedly charged at the officers.

He was taken to the hospital and paramedics said that he was suffering from a possible overdose on an unknown substance.

As of Friday, his condition was still unknown, the New York Post reported.

Does Lil Nas X need help? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 94% (79 Votes) No: 6% (5 Votes)

Moreover, there had been signs that this was coming.

“Before Thursday’s incident, the singer had shared a series of images on Instagram of his messy house with pieces of art and furniture scattered throughout,” the New York Post noted.

“And just like that she’s back. We’ve all waited so long. When dreamworld needed her the most,” he captioned one picture.

“OH NO sHES GONE MAD! CRAZY I TELL U!” he said in another, along with a series of emojis.

He’s also admitted to “self-medication” with substances after his grandmother’s death in 2018.

He started “smoking [weed] heavily,” a substance which he says made him “more connected with the universe.”

He announced that he was homosexual shortly thereafter in “Montero (Call Me By Your Name).” Written as a letter to his 14-year-old self, the song was supposed to be, he said on social media, a song that would “open doors for many other queer people to simply exist.”

That was the same song in which the rapper is depicted as giving Satan a lap dance.

The video featured him getting kicked out of heaven and down to hell on a stripper pole, where he gave the performance for the prince of darkness.

“Cocaine and drinkin’ with your friends / You live in the dark, boy, I cannot pretend / I’m not fazed, only here to sin,” the lyrics went.

He also released a pair of “Satan Shoes” along with the single, a limited run of sneakers with the number “666” on them, and even a drop of human blood in them.

If that wasn’t bad enough, listen to the description of the video for 2024’s “J Christ” from the Los Angeles Times — a situation even Hill acknowledged he “messed up.”

The two-time Grammy Award winner debuted the controversial song Friday. In the accompanying video, he appeared as a devil, an angel and Jesus Christ crucified on a cross before mounting a comeback at a Met Gala-style event. He also navigates the flooded high seas as Noah, citing a verse from Corinthians. There are plenty of big-name doppelgängers preparing for judgment in the video too, but it was Lil Nas X who got the brunt of brutal discernment in real life.

While he released a video saying he was “not necessarily” apologizing, he said “I also didn’t mean to, like, mock.”

“It was literally me saying, ‘Oh, I’m back. I’m back like Jesus.’ That was the whole thing,” he continued. “I’m not the first person to dress up as Jesus. I’m not the first rapper… and I won’t be the last.”

And while he wasn’t the first individual to allegedly overdose on something and get himself arrested for walking nearly nude in Los Angeles (weird city, man), you have to admit that this kind of dysfunction seems to be based around him actively making anti-moral choices.

Earlier this year, he said in a video that the “last few years were pretty difficult for me.”

“I’m just now, like arriving to this place of feeling confidence in myself and what I’m doing. And I’m trying to make sure I put intention towards my music and my vision and the creativity of it all,” he said in February.

However, he added that he was “flaky” and “all over the place.”

Then in April, he revealed he’d lost “control of the right side” of his face.

“It’s like, what the f***, bro?” he said. “I can’t even laugh right, bro. What the f***. Oh my God, oh my God, bro.”

And now we have this. He’s actively mocked not just every law that leads to human flourishing, but the Lord and Savior who handed that law down, and we’re supposed to act as if the two aren’t related, because that would be crazy.

Our prayers, of course, are with Mr. Hill. But not just that he gets better physically and mentally. This is a man that desperately needs to get better spiritually, or else — if the past is any indication — he stands to meet a dark end.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.