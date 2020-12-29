A rapper who performed at a campaign event for Democratic Georgia Senate candidates Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff came under fire this week after several graphic tweets from the artist joking about rape surfaced.

BRS Kash performed at the New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Lithonia, Georgia, and urged participants at the drive-in rally to vote in the upcoming runoff election, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Several other hip-hop artists including the daughter of rapper Lil Wayne were present at the event, according to the AJC.

WARNING: This article and the tweets in it contain graphic language and content that some readers will find offensive.

BRS Kash, whose recent song “Throat Baby” boasts over 20 million views on YouTube, was found to have written at least four graphic tweets that reference forcing sex on women.

“If she say stop and u still hit it from da back is it an accident or rape lol,” BRS Kash wrote in a January 2012 tweet.

“Keep Talkin Dat S*** An Ima F*** Yo Throat!,” the rapper wrote in November of 2020.

National Republican Senatorial Committee spokesman Nathan Brand lambasted Georgia Democrats for including BRS Kash in a performance.

“This is who Georgia Democrats Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff had headline their event today,” he wrote in Tuesday tweet. “Will they denounce this disgusting individual?”

This is who Georgia Democrats Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff had headline their event today. Will they denounce this disgusting individual? Will @TIAreports update her story to reflect how vile this is? Does the @ajc feel they should be elevating repulsive individuals like this? https://t.co/gcIBBZeRU3 pic.twitter.com/RU7f8C78y3 — Nathan Brand (@NathanBrandWA) December 29, 2020

Warnock faces Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler in one Senate race, while Ossoff is running for the other seat against Republican Sen. David Perdue in the Jan. 5 runoff.

The outcome of the highly contentious race will determine which party has control of the Senate when President-elect Joe Biden takes office.

