Rapper Posts Live Video on Instagram Showing Guns, Drugs… and Police Arresting Him

Florida sheriffs arrested Dieuson Octave, better known as rapper Kodak Black, on Thursday while the artist was in the middle of an Instagram Live video.

WPLG reported the 20-year-old, who was already on probation for previous criminal convictions, faces multiple charges including grand theft of a firearm, possession of marijuana, child neglect, two counts of possession of a weapon by a felon and two counts of probation violation.

According to police documents, when officers arrived at his home, Octave and some associates were in a bathroom rolling joints and playing with a handgun.

Octave’s Instagram Live video demonstrated the rapper was clearly in violation of his probation and endangering his infant son, which prompted the Broward County sheriffs’ raid.

Among other issues, the video showed the rapper’s son brought in the room just inches away from a lit joint and gun, The Daily Mail reported.

TRENDING: Katie Pavlich Lets Marie Harf Have It After Democrat Defends Flake’s ‘Trump Is Like Stalin’ Speech

Octave is forbidden from having narcotics or firearms in his home.

In addition to the marijuana, sheriffs also discovered Glock and Beretta handguns along with ammunition.

As the video continued, Broward County sheriffs entered the bathroom, and one officer got into an argument with Octave about whether the hip-hop artist needed to hand over his phone.

“Your phone’s part of the search warrant. You’re not going to get your phone back,” the sheriff tells Octave.

The video has been taken down from Octave’s Instagram account, which has 5 million followers, but not before the footage was taken from the site and re-posted on other social media outlets. It has since gone viral.

RELATED: Parent Arrested for Burying Infant in Plastic Cooler, Court Releases Grisly Details

PROFANITY WARNING: THE VIDEO BELOW CONTAINS PROFANITY AND VULGAR LANGUAGE. VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED.

Police raid #kodakblack house while he was on instagram Live 👀😳 #MyMixtapez pic.twitter.com/lID5ukhfTY — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) January 18, 2018

Octave, who is of Haitian descent, has a lengthy police rap sheet.

“In 2015, Octave was arrested in Pompano Beach (Florida) on charges of robbery, battery, two counts of false imprisonment of a child under 13 years of age, three counts of false imprisonment of an adult, driving with a suspended license and possession of marijuana,” according to WPLG.

Two arrests followed in 2016 with convictions for possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana, fleeing from law enforcement, armed robbery and false imprisonment.

Octave was sentenced to house arrest, anger management classes, community service and five years probation.

Today #KodakBlack bail was denied this morning. Prosecutors say someone called the cops after seeing weed and a gun around a child on his Instagram Live. 🤦🏽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/kmzVNFI7Tl — Hustle Hearted (@HustleHeartedHH) January 19, 2018

A judge ordered Octave be held without bail at the Broward County jail pending further court proceedings.

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.