Rapper Killer Mike won big at the Grammys on Sunday night in Los Angeles — but he left the awards show in handcuffs.

The rapper and left-wing political activist won awards for best rap performance, best rap song and best rap album during the annual event’s preshow Premiere Ceremony, NBC News reported.

However, before the sun had set, he was in handcuffs and being escorted out of Crypto.com Arena by the Los Angeles Police Department.

Video of the arrest went viral on the social media platform X.

Breaking: Rapper Killer Mike has been taken away in handcuffs in https://t.co/aF2yiyTHol arena after winning 3 #Grammys during telecast (Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance for “Scientists & Engineers,” Best Rap Album for Michael) “Free Mike” someone shouts as he walks past. pic.twitter.com/4epfmzqMt8 — Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) February 5, 2024

Killer Mike, whose real name is Michael Render, was held on a charge of misdemeanor battery, the LAPD’s public information office said.

It said he had been detained and handcuffed “for a physical altercation.”

LAPD NEWS: Sunday Arrest Incident On Sunday February 4th just after 4pm a male adult was detained & handcuffed for a physical altercation that occurred at the 700 block of Chick Hearn Court. The suspect was placed under arrest and was transported to LAPD Central Division . — LAPD PIO (@LAPDPIO) February 5, 2024

Police said Sunday evening that Render would be released soon.

The suspect has been identified as 48-year-old Michael Render and booked for Misdemeanor Battery 243(A) PC, and is in the process of being released. — LAPD PIO (@LAPDPIO) February 5, 2024

He appeared to be free on Monday morning and had posted online about the Grammys, although he did not mention the arrest.

No details were available Monday morning about the altercation.

The 48-year-old Render headlines this past week when he said he felt disillusioned when it came to national politics and this year’s presidential election.

A viral TikTok from USA Today showed him being asked how closely he was following the presidential race.

“I’m not,” Render said.

As a 2016 surrogate for then-candidate Bernie Sanders, Render was vocal about supporting the independent Vermont senator’s policies and ideas.

But he told USA Today he sees the current state of politics as a “dirty soap opera” and that he would remain quiet and vote for who he saw as the best candidate.

Render also said that he was a fan of independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and encouraged those watching to be passionate about local and state elections.

