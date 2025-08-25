Rapper Snoop Dogg 'Scared to Go to the Movies' After Taking His Grandson to Woke Pixar Film

Rapper Snoop Dogg says a Pixar movie left him unsettled and reluctant to return to theaters with his grandchildren.

The 53-year-old entertainer spoke about the experience during a recent appearance on the “It’s Giving” podcast, according to Variety.

Snoop took his grandson to watch Pixar’s 2022 “Lightyear,” a spinoff of the “Toy Story” franchise featuring the voice of actor Chris Evans, and not Tim Allen.

He did not expect the film to prompt questions about the LGBT agenda.

“They’re like, ‘She had a baby — with another woman,’” he recalled.

“Well, my grandson, in the middle of the movie, is like, ‘Papa Snoop? How she have a baby with a woman? She’s a woman!’” he said.

The rapper said he was caught off guard.

“I didn’t come in for this s**t,” he said. “I just came to watch the g****** movie.”

WARNING: The following video contains language some viewers might find offensive.

Snoop Dogg says he’s “scared to go to the movies now” because of a gay couple being depicted in the children’s film Lightyear: “I didn’t come here for this shit” pic.twitter.com/9mhcpfxBPc — Marco Foster (@MarcoFoster_) August 24, 2025

His grandson pressed the point: “They just said, she and she had a baby — they’re both women. How does she have a baby?”

“It f***ed me up,” he added. “I’m like, scared to go to the movies. Y’all throwing me in the middle of s**t that I don’t have an answer for.”

The rapper questioned why such content needed to be shown in children’s films.

“These are kids. We have to show that at this age?” he asked.

“Lightyear” flopped at the box office, earning $226 million worldwide on a reported $200 million budget.

Factoring in marketing and other expenses, the film lost money for the studio that, up until that point, was churning out winners.

Pixar executive Pete Docter later blamed audiences for the film’s performance in an interview with TheWrap.

“We’ve done a lot of soul-searching about that because we all love the movie,” the company’s chief creative officer said.

Dcoter added, “We love the characters and the premise. I think probably what we’ve ended on in terms of what went wrong is that we asked too much of the audience.”

