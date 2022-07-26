Rapper Taunts Critics to Confront Him - 5 Minutes Later, He's Shot Dead in Front of His Home

An aspiring rapper in Tampa, Florida, was shot dead Friday afternoon, minutes after he posted a message taunting his critics on Instagram.

The incident occurred at around 3:30 p.m. Friday outside IQ Apartments in Tampa, according to a Friday news release from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Before he was shot, rapper Rollie Bands said on his Instagram post, “A lot of these n-ggas know where I live at fr. I sleep in peace. If a n-gga want smoke I’m at my crib in 5 minutes,” HipHopDX reported.

Exactly five minutes following his taunt, unidentified suspects shot Bands in his apartment’s parking lot and fled from the scene, the New York Post reported.

“Upon arrival, deputies learned the suspects had driven away from the scene in an unknown direction,” the sheriff’s office said

“At this time, the shooting does not appear random, as the suspects and victim are possibly known to each other.”

Bands was taken to the hospital after police found him wounded in the parking lot. He later succumbed to his injuries, the news release said.

Those with information related to Bands’ murder are encouraged to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at (813) 247-8200.

“If you would like to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477),” the sheriff’s office said.

During his short-lived music career, Bands released around six music videos of his music on his YouTube channel.

Bands’ most popular music video has been his song “Reminiscin,” which has gained over 30,000 views. His most recent music video was that of his freestyle song “Pusha P/Too Easy.”

“My heart goes out to rapper Rollie Bands in Tampa that was shot and killed,” one user wrote on Twitter. “Regardless, it’s sad.”

“RIP Rollie Bands,” DJ Akademiks wrote on Instagram, according to The Mirror.

“I hate Rollie Bands got taken care of like that. Rip that man,” another online tribute to the rapper said, the newspaper reported.

Tampa Rapper Rollie Bands Shot and Killed Outside His Apartment Moments After Posting A Message To The Opps “If a N***a Want Smoke Pull Up I’m at My Crib In 5 Minutes” pic.twitter.com/gKQKsNFMGF — No Jumper (@nojumper) July 23, 2022

“9 months from now he gonna be claimed as a legend,” a commenter wrote underneath the music video for “Pusha P” on YouTube.

“Damn he was actually good,” another fan wrote.

“Never knew you until the story. Unfortunate you never made it, but at least your killers won’t either. RIP,” one comment stated.

