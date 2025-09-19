What Is the Rapture, And Why Are People Talking About It Now?

A theory caught hold on social media that the rapture of the followers of Jesus Christ from the earth will take place soon.

Some have even pointed to the specific date of Sept. 23, which will mark the first full day of the Jewish new year, known as Rosh Hashanah.

However, Jesus made clear during His ministry that no one knows the day or the hour of His return, “not even the angels of heaven, but My Father only.”

