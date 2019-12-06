SECTIONS
Lifestyle
Print

Rare Coin Worth Nearly $2K Dropped in Salvation Army Kettle

Salvation Army red kettle for collections on Dec. 19, 2013, in midtown Manhattan in New York City.Leonard Zhukovsky / ShutterstockSalvation Army red kettle for collections on Dec. 19, 2013, in midtown Manhattan in New York City. (Leonard Zhukovsky / Shutterstock)

By Kim Davis
Published December 6, 2019 at 4:29pm
Print

The Salvation Army’s annual Red Kettle Campaign has been a Christmas tradition for as long as most of us can remember.

With volunteer bell-ringers in red-aproned uniforms inviting donors to drop in a few coins here and there, The Salvation Army is able to assist millions of people during the holiday season every year, according to the organization’s website.

While most coins dropped into the kettle are common American currencies, The Salvation Army does receive specialty coins from time to time from generous donors who know the small treasure will have a large reach.

According to The Salvation Army in Tampa, Florida, a rare gold coin dating back to 42-44 B.C. was dropped into a red kettle on Friday.

TRENDING: City Announces 3% Tax for Reparations, Regardless of Slave Ancestry

“The coin is a Thracian Kings gold Greek coin from the years 44-42 B.C.,” a Salvation Army spokeswoman told WFLA-TV.

“It was originally used as a payment from the Romans to the Thracians.”

The organization wrote about the exciting find on Twitter, thanking the anonymous donor who quietly slipped the coin into the kettle unnoticed.

The rare coin is estimated to be worth an incredible $2,000, according to The Salvation Army.

“This small coin has the power to make a huge difference in the lives of the people we serve,” Captain Andy Miller, the area commander of The Salvation Army of Tampa, told WFLA.

“The generosity shown from our donors across the Bay area has been such a blessing.”

RELATED: Man Drives 'Dog' to Safety After Hitting It with Car, Then Realizes It's a Coyote

The Red Kettle Campaign was originally established in 1891.

It begins in November each year.

The Salvation Army has over 25,000 red kettles at various locations and street corners throughout the United States that are accepting donations.

Starting this season, according to Fortune, donors may also use Apple Pay or Google Pay at many locations, a welcome solution for many people who tend to not carry cash.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Kim Davis
Contributor
A graduate of Grand Canyon University, Kim Davis has been writing for The Western Journal since 2015, focusing on lifestyle stories.
Kim Davis began writing for The Western Journal in 2015. Her primary topics cover family, faith, and women. She has experience as a copy editor for the online publication Thoughtful Women. Kim worked as an arts administrator for The Phoenix Symphony, writing music education curriculum and leading community engagement programs throughout the region. She holds a degree in music education from Grand Canyon University with a minor in eating tacos.
Birthplace
Page, Arizona
Education
Bachelor of Science in Music Education
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Lifestyle & Human Interest







Rare Coin Worth Nearly $2K Dropped in Salvation Army Kettle
Radio Personality Delilah Comforted by Country Singer Rory Feek After Her Son's Suicide: 'You Know Where They Are'
Kindergartner Invites Entire Class to Court House To Witness His Adoption
Toddler Dies Tragically After Running Back into Flames To Find Puppy
Magician Criss Angel Says His 5-Year-Old Son's Cancer Is Back
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×