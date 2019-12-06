Rare Coin Worth Nearly $2K Dropped in Salvation Army Kettle

The Salvation Army’s annual Red Kettle Campaign has been a Christmas tradition for as long as most of us can remember.

With volunteer bell-ringers in red-aproned uniforms inviting donors to drop in a few coins here and there, The Salvation Army is able to assist millions of people during the holiday season every year, according to the organization’s website.

While most coins dropped into the kettle are common American currencies, The Salvation Army does receive specialty coins from time to time from generous donors who know the small treasure will have a large reach.

According to The Salvation Army in Tampa, Florida, a rare gold coin dating back to 42-44 B.C. was dropped into a red kettle on Friday.

Exciting! We found a rare gold coin dating back to 42-44 BC in a kettle this morning. Thank you to this anonymous donor! This will make a huge difference in lives of those we serve this Christmas! pic.twitter.com/E5CyzrJcGc — SalArmyTampa (@SalArmyTampa) December 6, 2019

TRENDING: City Announces 3% Tax for Reparations, Regardless of Slave Ancestry

“The coin is a Thracian Kings gold Greek coin from the years 44-42 B.C.,” a Salvation Army spokeswoman told WFLA-TV.

“It was originally used as a payment from the Romans to the Thracians.”

The organization wrote about the exciting find on Twitter, thanking the anonymous donor who quietly slipped the coin into the kettle unnoticed.

The rare coin is estimated to be worth an incredible $2,000, according to The Salvation Army.

We are so excited to find a rare coin from 44-42 B.C. dropped in our kettle. Thank you to the donor! https://t.co/KgAIb1cMyt — SalArmyTampa (@SalArmyTampa) December 6, 2019

“This small coin has the power to make a huge difference in the lives of the people we serve,” Captain Andy Miller, the area commander of The Salvation Army of Tampa, told WFLA.

“The generosity shown from our donors across the Bay area has been such a blessing.”

RELATED: Man Drives 'Dog' to Safety After Hitting It with Car, Then Realizes It's a Coyote

The Red Kettle Campaign was originally established in 1891.

It begins in November each year.

The Salvation Army has over 25,000 red kettles at various locations and street corners throughout the United States that are accepting donations.

Starting this season, according to Fortune, donors may also use Apple Pay or Google Pay at many locations, a welcome solution for many people who tend to not carry cash.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.