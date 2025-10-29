In Rare Move, Schwarzenegger Stands with Trump, Slams Newsom Redistricting Lie, and Sounds Identical to Reagan, Too

President Donald Trump found an unlikely ally against California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom in the form of Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Gerrymandering for more seats in the House of Representatives has become a hot button topic after Texas announced plans to redistrict over the summer. According to American Progress, there are currently 11 states that have commissions tasked with redistricting: eight with Democratic governors, including California, and three with Republican governors.

The former California governor, actor, and seven-time Mr. Olympia scoffed at Newsom calling the redistricting of that state “temporary” in response to Texas.

Per American Progress, Newsom stated in August he wanted voters to decide if they wanted redistricting. He signed legislation, putting it to a ballot, which, if successful, would last until 2030.

In 2030, the plan would see a commission meet for new districts to be formed based off the census.

According to the New York Post, Schwarzenegger called the idea that this was temporary a “total fantasy.”

“I think when he — when they say this is temporary, there is no such thing,” he told CNN’s Jake tapper.

In a statement that could have been straight from the mouth of former President Ronald Reagan, Schwarzenegger gave an astute observation about so-called “temporary” government action.

“I mean, the longest programs are government programs that are temporary. OK, just remember that if this is a tax program or if it is the redistricting program, anything that is temporary with government is permanent.

“In the year 2032 when the independent redistricting commission is supposed to come back, they‘re going to say, ‘Wait a minute. There‘s still gerrymandering going on in Texas. There‘s still gerrymandering going on in Ohio. There‘s still gerrymandering going on in Florida. We have to continue with gerrymandering.’

“This is what‘s going to happen. They will find an excuse. So therefore I don‘t think it is temporary. So that‘s total fantasy.”

This sounds like one of Reagan’s famous one-liners on government. “The nine most terrifying words in the English language are: I’m from the Government, and I’m here to help.”

Voting on Newsome’s Proposition 50 opened last week, with the governor shrugging off critics, saying ,“Spare me the moral high ground.”

Schwarzenegger is no fan of Trump, but now, he finds himself in a rare position being shoulder-to-shoulder with the president against this massive blue state’s scheme.

Speaking of schemes, it’s about time Republicans use the Democrats’ playbook against them.

According to Politico, in 2024, 45.9 percent of New Mexico voters cast a ballot for Trump, yet New Mexico has zero Republican representatives. Per Politico, Massachusetts went 36.5 percent for Trump; again, there are zero Republican representatives.

Both states are cited by Schwarzenegger in his interview with Tapper.

NEW: Arnold Schwarzenegger claps back at CNN’s Jake Tapper, calls out “extreme gerrymandering” in blue states. Tapper: “Do you believe that the Republican Party is starting this?” Schwarzenegger: “No, Jake. There has been gerrymandering going on for 200 years.” “There is such… pic.twitter.com/ovxGJ6ll8p — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 26, 2025

To quote Newsom, “Spare me the moral high ground.”

The MAGA movement is declaring war on Democrats. It’s time to fight fire with fire.

