Rashida Tlaib Accuses Witness of Being Involved in 'Conspiracy' Because She Winked in a Hearing

By Randy DeSoto
Published September 25, 2019 at 7:38am
Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan accused a conservative witness appearing before Congress on Tuesday of engaging in a “conspiracy” because she winked at one of the members of the committee.

Vicki Porter, 51, from Wisconsin testified before the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee that vaping products helped her kick a 23-year cigarette-smoking habit, The Daily Wire reported.

“Miss Porter, I was reading because I want to know more about you and your beliefs and I respect that — we all have different beliefs,” Tlaib said.

“But you call yourself a ‘converted conservative’ and ‘reformed Marxist’? Are you a conspiracy theorist?” the congresswoman asked.

“I think my politics are entirely irrelevant to this hearing,” Porter replied.

Tlaib persisted with her unusual line of inquiry.

“Oh okay, why were you winking at one of my colleagues on the other side of the aisle? You winked,” Tlaib charged.

Do you think Tlaib's line of questioning was inappropriate?

Porter answered, “Because I know Glenn Grothman.”

Grothman, a Republican, represents Wisconsin’s 6th Congressional District in the central part of the Badger State, north of Milwaukee and Madison.

“So the winking…” Tlaib interjected.

“He introduced me. He’s a friend of mine,” Porter responded.

Tlaib would not let the topic go.

“Okay, understand,” she said in a snarky tone. “I didn’t know what the winking was, because I thought maybe there was something, like a conspiracy thing going on there. I didn’t know.”

“You think there’s a conspiracy in this hearing, ma’am?” the Porter asked.

“No, no,” Tlaib replied. “People are speaking truth here, and you can provide information.”

“May I address the truth?” Porter went on.

Tlaib then suggested that the witness’ testimony was erroneous.

“Well the truth to you is very different for the majority of people in this room who do believe children are being targeted,” the self-described Democratic Socialist told Porter.

“The truth for me is that I quit smoking with e-cigarettes and so did eight million other people,” Porter said.

“You’re still smoking, ma’am. You’re still smoking,” Tlaib told her.

“I’m not smoking,” Porter fired back.

It is unclear why Tlaib questioned whether Porter was a conspiracy theorist.

Perhaps it was because the witness was advocating for e-cigarettes or because she described herself as a “converted conservative” and a “reformed Marxist.”

Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 1,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
