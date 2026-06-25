Rashida Tlaib Defends Antifa Member Sentenced to 100 Years for Attempted Assassination, Calls Punishment 'a Travesty and Totally Unjustified'

Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan was derided on social media for defending a feral mob of Antifa terrorists who tried to assassinate a police officer while attacking a Texas immigration facility.

On July 4, 2025, eight members of the North Texas Antifa Cell shot a cop while rampaging at an Immigration and Customs Enforcement center in Alvarado.

This week, the group was sentenced to a combined 450 years in jail for the violent siege, which prosecutors called a terrorist attack.

Chief among them was Benjamin Song, who was sentenced to 100 years after being convicted of the attempted murder of a law enforcement officer.

“Combined, the 8 defendants were sentenced to 450 years in federal prison for their roles in the July 2025 attack outside the [ICE] detention center in Alvarado.” pic.twitter.com/gMvTrLXTRY — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) June 24, 2026

In a statement Tuesday, Ryan Raybould, U.S. attorney for the northern district of Texas, said the lengthy jail terms “justly punish the vicious, armed attack that these Antifa cell members planned and executed against law enforcement and detention center officers on the night of July 4th last year.”

He continued: “Their terrorist acts, attempted murder, vandalism, and explosives launched at a detention facility were a far cry from a peaceful protest or First Amendment expression.”

Leader of ANTIFA Cell Members in North Texas SENTENCED TO 100 YEARS IN PRISON for Terrorist Attack on ICE Facility: Seven additional defendants also sentenced before one-year anniversary of attack to a combined 450 years in prison This is the first sentencing of defendants… pic.twitter.com/euFyrANpQW — U.S. Department of Justice (@TheJusticeDept) June 23, 2026

Instead of being upset that a violent mob shot a police officer and tried to bomb a federal building, Tlaib was outraged that they were punished for their crimes.

“These sentences are a travesty and totally unjustified, but that’s the point,” Tlaib fumed on X.

“Americans hate the fascist Trump regime, so the only way they can try to cling to power is brute force.”

The congresswoman then criticized NSPM-7 — also known as National Security Presidential Memo 7 — in which President Donald Trump classified Antifa as a “domestic terrorist organization.”

“NSPM-7 is a grave threat to all of us and more bulls*** ‘terrorism’ charges like these are coming,” Tlaib fumed.

WARNING: Some of the following social media posts contain vulgar language that some may find offensive.

THEY LITERALLY SHOT AN OFFICER AND PLANNED A MASS TERRORISM EVENT… …AND YOU ARE DEFENDING THEM?!!!! WHAT IS WRONG WITH YOU?!!! HAVE YOU LOST ALL SENSE OF RIGHT AND WRONG?! THESE ARE HORRIBLE, EVIL HUMANS AND THEY NEED TO BE IN PRISON!!!! — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) June 24, 2026

Tlaib’s go-to move of constantly siding with murderous leftists over law-abiding Americans ignited a furious backlash.

“THEY LITERALLY SHOT AN OFFICER AND PLANNED A MASS TERRORISM EVENT … AND YOU ARE DEFENDING THEM?!!!!” Matt Van Swol wrote on X. “WHAT IS WRONG WITH YOU?!!!”

“THESE ARE HORRIBLE, EVIL HUMANS AND THEY NEED TO BE IN PRISON!!!!” he added.

Many other commenters said Tlaib’s inverted value system threatens the safety of all Americans.

“The real ‘grave threat’ to this nation appears to be you, considering your decision to downplay a terrorist attack targeting a federal facility,” Katie Daviscourt wrote.

“The convicted Antifa cell members brought firearms and shot a police officer in the neck. It was an organized terrorist attack. Resign,” she added.

The real “grave threat” to this nation appears to be you, considering your decision to downplay a terrorist attack targeting a federal facility. The convicted Antifa cell members brought firearms and shot a police officer in the neck. It was an organized terrorist attack. Resign. — Katie Daviscourt 📸 (@KatieDaviscourt) June 23, 2026

The Democrats’ hostility to law and order and their absurd fetishization of illegal immigration have eroded national security and undermined the financial and social stability of the United States.

It’s especially cancerous when members of the federal government openly side with foreign invaders while subverting the well-being of the hard-working Americans whose tax dollars pay their salaries.

If ingrates such as Rashida Tlaib and her ilk don’t like it here, they should do everyone a favor and self-deport.

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