Rashida Tlaib Has Been Duped by an Inaccurate Racial Story for the 4th Time in 2019

She’s consistent, anyway.

Michigan Rep. Rashidah Tlaib is probably best known at the moment as the lawmaker selling T-shirts that allude to a profane slogan to impeach President Donald Trump using a 12-letter word that prominently features the letters “M” and “F.”

But the Detroit-area Democrat and member in good standing of New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s “squad” of radicals has also been playing a supporting role in the biggest racially charged controversies of 2019.

Unfailingly, she’s supported the wrong side — whether it was a young black girl claiming white classmates cut her hair in a suburban Washington playground or a major television star’s ludicrous story about being attacked by Trump supporters on a freezing Chicago street, Tlaib was publicly taking up with people who weren’t telling the truth.

And even worse, as The Washington Free Beacon noted, she has never corrected herself or even admitted there was a problem.

Tlaib’s most recent brush with fakeness came in the case of Amari Allen, a 12-year-old student at Immanuel Christian School in Springfield, Virginia.

The girl has admitted concocting a story that three white boys at her school — where Vice President Mike Pence’s wife, Karen, is a part-time teacher — held her down in the playground and cut her dreadlocked hair. The story was exposed as a hoax Monday when the girl’s family issued a public apology to the community and the boys who were falsely accused.

But that came after Tlaib had decided to weigh in on the matter on social media.

You are beautiful, Amari Allen. You are courageous & strong. You are loved. You see, Amari, you may not feel it now, but you have a power that threatens their core. I can’t wait to watch you use it and thrive. Stay strong. https://t.co/57rtAYby3h — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) September 28, 2019

That was tweeted Saturday. It might be understandable to try to comfort a little girl who was claiming something horrible had happened to her, but since things have been cleared up, it would be nice if Tlaib would clear the air herself.

So far, nothing.

Then there was the unlikely claim from Georgia state Rep. Erica Thomas, who went on Facebook in July to spin a story about being verbally assaulted in a supermarket by a white man.

Tlaib leaped in on that one, too.

.@itsericathomas: You are loved. You are loved. You are loved. You are loved. https://t.co/Tv9iHvxyOU — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) July 20, 2019

That story turned out to be quite different from what Thomas’ Facebook post claimed, but again, no backtrack from Tlaib.

And then there were the two big ones: The Jussie Smollett case in Chicago and the media’s persecution of the students from Covington Catholic High School in Kentucky.

Smollett, as most of the world knows by now, told authorities he’d been attacked by two white men on a Chicago street early in the morning. The story ginned up national attention for the gay, black actor — but that attention turned ugly when police said Smollett’s attack was as fictitious as the “Empire” television show that made him famous.

Before Smollett’s story fell apart, naturally, Tlaib felt called upon to put in her two cents and smear her “right wing” political opponents.

“When one of the most famous black and gay men in America is not safe, the message is clearer than it has ever been.” The dangerous lies spewing from the right wing is killing & hurting our people. Thinking of you @JussieSmollett, and my LGBTQ neighbors.https://t.co/edtIFWYAX1 — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) January 30, 2019

After it was determined to be a hoax, just as naturally, Tlaib has not felt called upon to correct herself.

And in the Covington Catholic case, the liberal news media lost its collective mind over a report that white high school students had surrounded a Native American activist after the January March for Life in Washington.

This is so hard to watch. It reminds us of the growing hate & oppression we are all up against. #TakeOnHate https://t.co/wqZKbhmvEb — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) January 19, 2019

That whole liberal narrative was disproved as the truth became known. The Native American activist, Nathan Phillips, turned out to be a fraud, and the country learned that the boys from Covington Catholic had been the victims of gross malfeasance by the nation’s biggest media institutions.

And again, Tlaib has not commented on the truth of the story that doesn’t correspond to her warped worldview.

If Tlaib were just another liberal airhead in Hollywood or the New York art scene, it might not matter so much. But she — like her leftist fellow travelers in the “squad” — is a federal lawmaker, capable of helping to pass laws that will have a direct impact on every American citizen.

She’s clearly blinded by her political prejudices — that’s how she ends up on the wrong side so often.

She’s just as blind to admitting her mistakes — which is how she’ll stay on the wrong side.

About all that can be said for small-minded lawmakers like Tlaib is that they’re consistent.

And when it comes to contemplating the future of the country, that might be the worst part of all.

