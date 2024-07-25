Rashida Tlaib Gets Warned by House Sergeant at Arms for 'Disgraceful' Display During Netanyahu Speech

Never in U.S. history have such toxic foreign ideas and interests captured both American political discourse and the federal government.

During Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s speech to Congress on Wednesday, cameras showed Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan holding up a small sign that read “War Criminal” — a display denounced as “disgraceful” on social media.

According to Fox News, a member of the House sergeant-at-arms’ staff spoke to Tlaib several times, at which point she lowered the sign.

Rashida Tlaib holds ‘War Criminal’ sign as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addresses Congress. pic.twitter.com/q2GZTd4Ucf — CSPAN (@cspan) July 24, 2024

In advance of Netanyahu’s speech, Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson had threatened to arrest legislators who caused disruptions.

Meanwhile, elsewhere in the nation’s capital, pro-Palestinian protesters defaced monuments and burned the American flag. The scene reminded onlookers of the Black Lives Matter-inspired madness unleashed in the summer of 2020.

“Outside Union Station in DC now. Lots of vandalism of the statues and Freedom Bell, including big praise for Hamas,” conservative commentator Katie Pavlich wrote Wednesday on the social media platform X.

Outside Union Station in DC now. Lots of vandalism of the statues and Freedom Bell, including big praise for Hamas. pic.twitter.com/1D6XCMFX5j — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) July 24, 2024

Note the vandals’ bold support for Hamas, the terrorist organization responsible for the Holocaust-style attacks against Israeli civilians on October 7, 2023.

Tlaib’s antics, coupled with the open endorsement of brutal terrorists by protesters who claimed to act on behalf of Palestinians, prompted some prominent conservative figures to denounce the Michigan congresswoman on social media.

“Rashida Tlaib continues to be an absolute disgrace,” Republican Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina tweeted.

Rashida Tlaib continues to be an absolute disgrace. https://t.co/lqvyk5KwLZ — Senator Thom Tillis (@SenThomTillis) July 24, 2024

“Breaking: Terrorist supporter sits in Congress,” Tom Fitton of Judicial Watch wrote.

Breaking: Terrorist supporter sits in Congress. https://t.co/WGrPXhILPU — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) July 24, 2024

Meanwhile, in light of many Pro-Palestinian protesters’ open expressions of hatred toward Jews, other prominent social media figures bemoaned the rise of anti-Semitism, particularly in the Democratic Party.

“People who have been lifelong Democrats refuse to accept the clear reality that the Democratic Party is rapidly become openly antisemitic. This trend is accelerating, not slowing down. Knock, knock. Hello, Captain Obvious here!” X owner Elon Musk tweeted.

People who have been lifelong Democrats refuse to accept the clear reality that the Democratic Party is rapidly become openly antisemitic. This trend is accelerating, not slowing down. Knock, knock. Hello, Captain Obvious here! https://t.co/YspN1d4GQy — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 25, 2024

Paul A. Szypula, another prominent conservative account with more than 202,000 followers on X, noticed the same trend among elected Democrats.

“The open antisemitism from lawmakers in the Democrat Party, especially people like AOC, Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib is disgraceful,” Szypula tweeted.

The open antisemitism from lawmakers in the Democrat Party, especially people like AOC, Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib is disgraceful. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) July 25, 2024

In fighting wokeness, of course, conservatives must take care not to employ woke tactics themselves.

For instance, principled criticism of Israel’s government does not in itself constitute anti-Semitism. Nor does criticism of Netanyahu necessarily subvert the quest for peace and Israeli security. Former President Donald Trump made this clear as recently as Tuesday night.

On the other hand, a sitting congresswoman has repeatedly demonstrated that her primary loyalty lies with Palestinians. Some of her Democrat colleagues have done likewise.

Meanwhile, their allies have taken to the streets to express open support for terrorists who slaughter Jews.

Any U.S. legislator who demonstrated loyalty to Israel over the United States would have no business serving in Congress. And if that legislator aligned with pro-Israel mobs demanding the slaughter of Palestinians, then he or she would deserve expulsion.

But pro-Israel mobs have not manifested. Outside of the Middle East, the terror and violence lie all on one side of this sad conflict.

Ordinary Americans, caught in the middle of it all, demand only a government that represents them.

