Did Rashida Tlaib Incite a Pro-Palestinian 'Insurrection' on Capitol Hill?

A threat is a warning of the possibility of danger.

It could be real or just hyperbole, not really intended to be carried out.

On Wednesday, Rep. Rashida Tlaib made a statement that sounded like a threat against the president of the United States.

And just in case you thought it was an overstatement or hyperbole, the Michigan Democrat and leading member of the far-left “squad” of lawmakers clarified that she wasn’t joking.

On Wednesday, pro-Palestinian demonstrators gathered on Capitol Hill in Washington to demand a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, which launched a brutal terrorist attack on the Jewish state on Oct. 7.

Video footage showed protesters wearing shirts reading “Jews Say Ceasefire Now!” entered the Cannon House Office Building and took over its rotunda.

Over 350 demonstrators, including rabbis, were present, according to Fox News.

WATCH: more videos of pro-Palestinian terrorists storming the Capitol https://t.co/xBWhjmp1oR pic.twitter.com/9JnmbOlR2U — Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) October 18, 2023

Police begin one by one arrests of pro-Palestine protesters in Cannon Capitol building atrium. pic.twitter.com/92L3liqzCW — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) October 18, 2023

U.S. Capitol Police arrested around 300 protesters for unlawful demonstrations, including some charged with assaulting police officers.

Arrests in the Canon Rotunda and the rolling road closures are ongoing. Amongst these arrests, three people have been arrested and charged with Assault on a Police Officer during processing. — The U.S. Capitol Police (@CapitolPolice) October 18, 2023

Tlaib fanned the flames with a speech to protesters that one fellow congresswoman described in terms reminiscent of how many Democrats labeled the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol incursion.

“Hamas Caucus Leader @RepRashida is leading the current insurrection on Capitol Hill,” Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said in a social media post.

Hamas Caucus Leader @RepRashida is leading the current insurrection on Capitol Hill. https://t.co/AejUJrLbix — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) October 18, 2023

“We continue to watch people think it’s OK to bomb a hospital where children [were],” Tlaib told the crowd as she stood next to a sign that echoed the slogan that the Cannon protesters wore: “U.S. Jews say cease fire in Gaza now.”

She was referring to a rocket blast that struck a Gaza hospital (or its parking lot) on Tuesday. Hamas immediately blamed an Israeli air strike and claimed at least 500 people had been killed, and many liberal media outlets parroted the terrorist group’s allegation.

However, Tlaib’s speech came after multiple sources, including the president of the United States, had confirmed that the rocket that fell on the hospital was “done by the other team.”

The U.S. Department of Defense concluded the blast was likely caused by a Hamas ally — Palestinian Islamic Jihad — whose rocket fell short of its target, according to ABC News.

Still, the congresswoman burst into tears as she talked about the crying children at the scene.

“If we’re not crying, something is wrong,” Tlaib shouted.

Rashida Tlaib just broke down in tears at a pro-Palestinian rally outside the Capitol repeating her claim that Israel bombed the Gaza hospital. pic.twitter.com/Bu6abgEr3d — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) October 18, 2023

It was interesting to note the stark difference in Tlaib’s behavior when contrasted with the complete lack of tears or even an ounce of compassion when she was confronted by a Fox News reporter asking about babies being intentionally killed, beheaded and burned in Israel a week earlier.

Squad member Rashida Tlaib SILENT when asked to comment on Hamas killing babies pic.twitter.com/SgZI5ZzJ3l — Jesse Watters (@JesseBWatters) October 11, 2023

“To my president,” Tlaib said in her speech to the crowd outside the Capitol. “To our president … I want him to know, as a Palestinian American who is also somebody of Muslim faith, I’m not gonna forget this. And I think a lot of people are not going to forget this.”

“It’s not a threat. It isn’t,” she continued, before making it sound like one: “They think we’re joking. I mean, I think the White House and everyone thinks that we’re just going to sit back and let this thing continue to happen.”

“No!” Tlaib shouted as the crowd began to yell out.

“The fact of the matter is, our lives are not safe with you or the former impeached president,” she said, referring to Donald Trump.

Democrat Rep. Rashida Tlaib, an unhinged antisemite, goes after Biden and her fellow Democrats: “A lot of people are not gonna forget this! It’s not a threat — it isn’t!” pic.twitter.com/WqNfGSzURg — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 18, 2023

Trump was impeached after telling protesters on Jan. 6 they would be “marching over to the Capitol building to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard.”

Democratic leaders and liberal media outlets maintain that he incited an “insurrection.”

How about lying to a crowd of frenzied protesters about the bombing of children and then yelling, “I’m not going to forget this. … Our lives are not safe with you”?

Would that be considered inciting an “insurrection“?

What about supporting a terrorist organization that, just a week ago, orchestrated the worst attack on the Jewish people since the Holocaust?

Does that qualify someone as a terrorist sympathizer?

And then there’s the crowd who stormed into the Cannon rotunda, assaulting police officers and disrupting the functioning of the government.

The protesters even vandalized a pro-Israel sign inside the building.

Rep. Randy Weber says the pro-Palestine protestors in the U.S. Capitol ripped down his pro-Israel sign What if someone took down Rashida Tlaib’s Palestinian flag? pic.twitter.com/OMIcwLMWKP — 𝘊𝘰𝘳𝘳𝘪𝘯𝘦 (@OopsGuess) October 18, 2023

Will the FBI be tearing their doors down at 5 in the morning?

Will the protesters get months or even years in prison for “parading”?

Probably not.

In Joe Biden’s America, those actions are reserved for MAGA Republicans, and the terrorists are parents at school board meetings.

